You know the drill – it’s Wednesday. Time for some art. StuART that is. Here’s your weekly dose.
The Scottie Chronicles began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. He passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty canine cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 10 years old in March 2016. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
Love this one
love that!! DakotasDen
He looks right through your soul. Love it!
Now that’s a favorite of mine!
I love that one!!
Can I buy a copy of that one?
Email me at StuartTheScottieAThotmail.com!
One flap down.
Beautiful!
You should blow that up. So cool
Lily & Edward
doctor said to increase the dosage.
The texture in this one reminds me of Van Gogh, one of my favorite artists!
Ohhhh I LOVE LOVE it!!!!!!
Oh!!! This one is stunning!
Edgar & his mum
Reblogged this on maisysabredavid.
Lovely!! And, what a cutie! 😉
We have had one friend similar. …fantastic seems one old uncle, interfering in all decisions of the boys.
Beautiful piece. Makes me miss my Scottie a lot.
Well that is just freaking adorable. Goddamn! What a sweetie. Sorry you lost him so soon.
Lovely image. Great work!