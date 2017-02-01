StuART

You know the drill – it’s Wednesday. Time for some art. StuART that is. Here’s your weekly dose.

About The Scottie Chronicles

The Scottie Chronicles began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. He passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty canine cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 10 years old in March 2016. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
20 Responses to StuART

  3. nordhuesn says:
    February 1, 2017 at 10:16 am

    He looks right through your soul. Love it!

  4. theguster says:
    February 1, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    Now that’s a favorite of mine!

  5. Donna says:
    February 1, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    I love that one!!

  6. Donna says:
    February 1, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    Can I buy a copy of that one?

  8. Becky says:
    February 1, 2017 at 2:30 pm

    Beautiful!

  9. Two French Bulldogs says:
    February 1, 2017 at 2:37 pm

    You should blow that up. So cool
    Lily & Edward

  10. corkscot says:
    February 1, 2017 at 3:39 pm

    doctor said to increase the dosage.

  11. rjkeyedup says:
    February 1, 2017 at 3:50 pm

    The texture in this one reminds me of Van Gogh, one of my favorite artists!

  12. Marty the Manx says:
    February 1, 2017 at 8:19 pm

    Ohhhh I LOVE LOVE it!!!!!!

  13. Edgar says:
    February 2, 2017 at 7:23 am

    Oh!!! This one is stunning!

    Edgar & his mum

  15. Christina Record says:
    February 8, 2017 at 9:43 am

    Lovely!! And, what a cutie! 😉

  16. Anghessa says:
    February 8, 2017 at 9:49 am

    We have had one friend similar. …fantastic seems one old uncle, interfering in all decisions of the boys.

  17. chbrown6 says:
    February 8, 2017 at 9:53 am

    Beautiful piece. Makes me miss my Scottie a lot.

  18. Quinn says:
    February 8, 2017 at 10:25 am

    Well that is just freaking adorable. Goddamn! What a sweetie. Sorry you lost him so soon.

  19. Iriz Chan says:
    February 8, 2017 at 10:28 am

    Lovely image. Great work!

