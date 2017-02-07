HARRY HAS A HOME!

Oh Lord. What a happy day. I’ve just learned that Stuart’s look-a-like, Harry, now has a forever home. And if that’s not good enough news, he has a SCOTTIE BROTHER named Wilson.
From the Aberdeen Scottish Terrier Rescue Facebook page:
Oh happy days, oh happy days 🎼.
Look who found his forever 🏡 home. The oh so very special little Scotsman Harry did. This little fella has seen it all, some good, some very bad & sad & now nothing but pure love, joy & a real forever home with the most understanding & patient couple Sally & Kevin Armstrong & not to mention Wilson, Harry’s new Scottie brother. Dreams really do come true.
We want to wrap our arms around some truly amazing people & thank them, Crissy Smith & her hubby Brian Smith, Luanne Sylvester, Lee Blanchette & Earl Porter. Without all of your help Harry would not be in his forever home. Then we want to thank all of you for being you & wishing Harry love & nothing but the very best. In rescue it always takes a villiage. 💕
This is a happy day. And thanks to all of you who offered to help the Dad Peep and me get Harry ourselves. I’m still crying about that kindness.
Obviously, Angel Stuart has other plans for us and we’re happy with that.
ArrOOOO Harry!
Oh how great is that!!! and imagine his brother would wear the name William instead of wilson… that would be very royal… but Wislon starts with a w too so it is pawsome too .O)
And they all start with Weimaraner!
That is wonderful news !!!!
And I wonder what Angel Stuart has planned for you??????
Loves and licky kisses
Princess Leah xxx
It is wonderful! We’re not sure what’s up Angel Stuart’s tuxedo sleeve, but we’ll be sure to keep you posted.
Cèad mile fáilte (a hundred thousand welcomes)
To those who were (Stuart)
To those who are (Harry)
To those who are yet to be (?? to the Peeps)
Slainte!
Can you tell our house is over the moon happy for Harry??!!!
I can. So is ours! This makes ME SO HAPPY! When all else fails in the world, anipals pick me up and make me smile.
Yippeee!! Congratulations
Lily & Edward
Isn’t this great news? Thanks you guys.
So many blessings to Sweet Harry and Sweet Wilson and the Peeps!! So many blessings!! ❤!!!
Indeed. AND we’re all blessed to have such loving anipals in our lives.
This is THE BEST news! Sweet Harry now has two wonderful peeps, Wilson, a new brother and gets to live in home filled with love! It doesn’t get any better than this!
McDuff’s Mom
Sweet Harry. Lucky boy. Lucky family.
What a happy story with an even happier ending!!! It’s so nice to hear of good things happening!
Yes, it is. Smiling is GOOD!
That is just WONDERFUL news! My Mom’s Dad’s name is Harry so that just made her smile.
Abby Lab
WOW! My mom’s dad’s name was Harry, too! Yikes!
Nice to hear some good news today! So Peeptress here is my latest take on this Harry thing – Stuart is showing you how nice it would be for the next round to be two scotties in your house too. More to love!!! LOL
And you know what? I never doubted Stuart’s wisdom. Did you? No. You. Did. Not. I can’t imagine two…..
How pawsome!!
Woot!
The best thing is that Harry’s new peeps have Scottie experience. Scotties belong with Scottie peeps (hint, hint).
Hint taken my feathered friend! Squwaaak!