HARRY HAS A HOME!

Oh Lord. What a happy day. I’ve just learned that Stuart’s look-a-like, Harry, now has a forever home. And if that’s not good enough news, he has a SCOTTIE BROTHER named Wilson.

From the Aberdeen Scottish Terrier Rescue Facebook page:

Oh happy days, oh happy days 🎼. Look who found his forever 🏡 home. The oh so very special little Scotsman Harry did. This little fella has seen it all, some good, some very bad & sad & now nothing but pure love, joy & a real forever home with the most understanding & patient couple Sally & Kevin Armstrong & not to mention Wilson, Harry’s new Scottie brother. Dreams really do come true. We want to wrap our arms around some truly amazing people & thank them, Crissy Smith & her hubby Brian Smith, Luanne Sylvester, Lee Blanchette & Earl Porter. Without all of your help Harry would not be in his forever home. Then we want to thank all of you for being you & wishing Harry love & nothing but the very best. In rescue it always takes a villiage. 💕

This is a happy day. And thanks to all of you who offered to help the Dad Peep and me get Harry ourselves. I’m still crying about that kindness.

Obviously, Angel Stuart has other plans for us and we’re happy with that.

ArrOOOO Harry!