Watercolor Wednesday – A Dilly Day

Those of you who knew Stuart knew he loved dillys. Daffodillys. I was pulling the trash cans back into the yard yesterday and saw them. The first dillys of the season.
I like to think Angel Stuart sent them. It’s the second season of dillys since he left us.
Scotties love routines. Habits. Whatever you want to call them. Schedules. Whatever. And so it is that, I too, love rituals.
This one’s for you Angel Stuart. Because it’s Wednesday. And a perfect day to celebrate your dillys.
Yes, Stuart loved routines. He knew what time it was. Time for an afternoon walk (around 4:30). Time to visit Sniglet. (Only in the morning on weekdays and several times a day on the weekends.) Time to go to bed at night. (After watching MeTV’s Perry Mason.)
Why not share your Scottie routines in the comments? Let’s all have a little chat about our anipal schedules and rituals.
Our Fitzgerald knows that after the 6:20 weather is done it is time to eat. He sits by his food dish and stares at us until we get up and feed him! It’s funny, because he doesn’t do this in the morning, only at night.
You are so handsome
Snorts,
Lily & Edward
Very Good👍
I love that painting! Absolutely beautiful. Oz isn’t a Scottie but a terrier of Scottish descent and he loves his schedules as well. There are specific times for walks, treats, meals, cuddles and sleep and he definitely reminds us what time it is.
Masterpiece
Wonderful still life of Stuart. Fiona goes out to potty. Then breakfast. Then walk of one or two miles. Following walk, she helps me either play Words With Friends, or we package up Happie Blankies or Happie Tugs to ship. After that, a walk. Crate practice. Depending on time, play ball for about thirty minutes next door ( our neighbor very generously shares his fenced yard) Dinner. Walk. Watch Evening News. Brief walk to potty. Bed!
I want to have a dog… 😦
Ozzy has me trained well…. breakfast by 6:30 am & if I have not gotten up yet he stands by the side of the bed and rooo’s! Callie & Ozzy go for a mile plus walk by 7 am, then he snoopervises the neighborhood from his perch on the couch. I know when every Fed X, UPS or Postoffice person, oil delivery trucks drives by the house… At 2pm he finds me for his short walk of the day. If the weather is nice, he’s been out in the yard at least once by this time. After mommy & daddy have dinner he knows its time to go downstairs to watch TV & he snuggles up on the couch in the same spot all the time. Callie climbs over the pillows and onto the couch arm, next to my recliner. Then at 10:30 pm they hop off and head for the stairs – come on mom, it’s time to go out before bed! Callie likes to run into the backyard, and then makes a beeline back into the house into her crate. Ozzy – likes his last time out to be on the leash, to his favorite telephone pole. Helps mom get close to 10,000 steps a day. LOL!
Oh yes, I’ve left out the daily running back and forth in the hallway playing with squeeky and crinkly noise toys. If I sit by the computer for too long, he roos and brings me his tug of war rings! Love them so, and glad they run the show!!!
All Kaci and Kali’s routines involve food-they were trained by Kyla after all. The best is after breakfast, they beg for their frozen green beans. Of course, they get them.