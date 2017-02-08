Watercolor Wednesday – A Dilly Day

Those of you who knew Stuart knew he loved dillys. Daffodillys. I was pulling the trash cans back into the yard yesterday and saw them. The first dillys of the season.

I like to think Angel Stuart sent them. It’s the second season of dillys since he left us.

Scotties love routines. Habits. Whatever you want to call them. Schedules. Whatever. And so it is that, I too, love rituals.

This one’s for you Angel Stuart. Because it’s Wednesday. And a perfect day to celebrate your dillys.

Yes, Stuart loved routines. He knew what time it was. Time for an afternoon walk (around 4:30). Time to visit Sniglet. (Only in the morning on weekdays and several times a day on the weekends.) Time to go to bed at night. (After watching MeTV’s Perry Mason.)

Why not share your Scottie routines in the comments? Let’s all have a little chat about our anipal schedules and rituals.