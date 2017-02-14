-
Happy Valentines Day… and a big hug to all we miss so dearly today….
Happy Valentines Day
Luffs and hugs to you
Loves and licky kisses
Princess Leah xxx
Happy Valentines Day!
Sweet William The Scot
Happy Valentines Day!
Snorts,
Lily & Edward
Happy hearts day to you and Dad Peep!
Happy Valentines Day To All!
And to all our precious furiends who no longer share our homes but who live on in our hearts, we honor your memory today and thank you for the joy and happiness you gave us during our time together.
McDuff’s Mom
Kyla is with her Valentine.
Happy Valentine’s Day! Love and stinky Scotty kisses! Rufus