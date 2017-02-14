Happy Valentine’s Day!

About The Scottie Chronicles

The Scottie Chronicles began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. He passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty canine cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 10 years old in March 2016. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
8 Responses to Happy Valentine’s Day!

  1. easyweimaraner says:
    February 14, 2017 at 9:21 am

    Happy Valentines Day… and a big hug to all we miss so dearly today….

  2. Princess Leah says:
    February 14, 2017 at 9:27 am

    Happy Valentines Day
    Luffs and hugs to you
    Loves and licky kisses
    Princess Leah xxx

  3. Lee says:
    February 14, 2017 at 9:40 am

    Happy Valentines Day!
    Sweet William The Scot

  4. Two French Bulldogs says:
    February 14, 2017 at 9:51 am

    Happy Valentines Day!
    Snorts,
    Lily & Edward

  5. nordhuesn says:
    February 14, 2017 at 9:52 am

    Happy hearts day to you and Dad Peep!

  6. theguster says:
    February 14, 2017 at 10:25 am

    Happy Valentines Day To All!

    And to all our precious furiends who no longer share our homes but who live on in our hearts, we honor your memory today and thank you for the joy and happiness you gave us during our time together.

    McDuff’s Mom

  7. Kismet says:
    February 14, 2017 at 11:35 am

    Kyla is with her Valentine.

  8. Rufusmom says:
    February 14, 2017 at 12:04 pm

    Happy Valentine’s Day! Love and stinky Scotty kisses! Rufus

