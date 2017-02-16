Why, Oh Why?

Sometimes I wish Scotties weren’t the universal graphic symbol for dogs.

Spotted on a Washington, DC, metro car earlier this week:

IMG_1652.JPG

Get a closer look:

IMG_1654.JPG

Sorry we missed Watercolor Wednesday yesterday. Here’s one to tide you over ’til next week:

beachy-waves

 

About The Scottie Chronicles

The Scottie Chronicles began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. He passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty canine cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 10 years old in March 2016. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
6 Responses to Why, Oh Why?

  2. theguster says:
    February 16, 2017 at 11:22 am

    It’s hard to imagine why considering Scotties brave and lovable characteristics and that they were the favorite dog of two presidents! I guess their distinctive profile has made them so recognizable someone decided they would make a good example of a dog for this ‘warning’. Showing them within the red circle and the line across them makes it looks so offensive!

    McDuff’s Mom

    Reply
  3. Kismet says:
    February 16, 2017 at 12:09 pm

    Would you rather see a squirrel? SQUAAAAAWK

    Reply
  4. Linda says:
    February 16, 2017 at 12:18 pm

    They have “No Scottie” signs all over Mount Rushmore too. I have pictures. Lets start a petition.

    Reply
  5. nordhuesn says:
    February 16, 2017 at 1:44 pm

    We choose to believe it is an Airdale or a Schnauzer (sorry, Ruby)

    Reply
  6. sue hall says:
    February 16, 2017 at 2:09 pm

    Well…a Schnauzer would work ! I will admit that I have Schnauzer friends…an even was owned by one ‘many’ moons ago. ☻

    Reply

