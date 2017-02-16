Why, Oh Why?

Sometimes I wish Scotties weren’t the universal graphic symbol for dogs.
Spotted on a Washington, DC, metro car earlier this week:
Get a closer look:
Sorry we missed Watercolor Wednesday yesterday. Here’s one to tide you over ’til next week:
ouch!!! How dare they???
It’s hard to imagine why considering Scotties brave and lovable characteristics and that they were the favorite dog of two presidents! I guess their distinctive profile has made them so recognizable someone decided they would make a good example of a dog for this ‘warning’. Showing them within the red circle and the line across them makes it looks so offensive!
McDuff’s Mom
Would you rather see a squirrel? SQUAAAAAWK
They have “No Scottie” signs all over Mount Rushmore too. I have pictures. Lets start a petition.
We choose to believe it is an Airdale or a Schnauzer (sorry, Ruby)
Well…a Schnauzer would work ! I will admit that I have Schnauzer friends…an even was owned by one ‘many’ moons ago. ☻