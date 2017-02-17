Friday’s Foto Fun and Puppy Breath

You remember Toby, right?

Toby and The Bubble Wrap? Yeah. THAT Toby.

Sadly, you’ll remember, Toby went over the bridge last summer. So now he and Angel Stuart are romping together with so many other friends who’ve left us. (Like Mac. To Mac’s peeps and pals, I’m thinking of you during this sad time.)

Well, Angel Toby sent his peeps – hold on to your hats – a teeny, weeny Scottie puppy last week. Yep.

There’s now a little black ball of love nipping at brother Banks’ toes.

Guess who gets to meet this precious baby tonight? That would be ME. And The Dad Peep.

Yes, friends. In several hours we’ll be sitting on the floor with a Scottie puppy crawling all over us.

I CANNOT WAIT for puppy breath in my face.

And for those of you wondering when Angel Stuart is going to send us a new friend, we’ll all have to wait. It’s not time yet. And he knows it. (We’re putting our house on the market in two weeks and moving. Somewhere. We’re not sure at the moment. Not a good time to be Scottie peeps again, no?)

Here’s hoping you’ll be seeing images of Angel Toby’s puppy here at The Scottie Chronicles very soon!