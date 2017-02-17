Friday’s Foto Fun and Puppy Breath

Posted on February 17, 2017 by

You remember Toby, right?

Toby Glasses 2012

Toby and The Bubble Wrap? Yeah. THAT Toby.

Sadly, you’ll remember, Toby went over the bridge last summer. So now he and Angel Stuart are romping together with so many other friends who’ve left us. (Like Mac. To Mac’s peeps and pals, I’m thinking of you during this sad time.)

Well, Angel Toby sent his peeps – hold on to your hats – a teeny, weeny Scottie puppy last week. Yep.

There’s now a little black ball of love nipping at brother Banks’ toes.

Guess who gets to meet this precious baby tonight? That would be ME. And The Dad Peep.

Yes, friends. In several hours we’ll be sitting on the floor with a Scottie puppy crawling all over us.

I CANNOT WAIT for puppy breath in my face.

And for those of you wondering when Angel Stuart is going to send us a new friend, we’ll all have to wait. It’s not time yet. And he knows it. (We’re putting our house on the market in two weeks and moving. Somewhere. We’re not sure at the moment. Not a good time to be Scottie peeps again, no?)

Here’s hoping you’ll be seeing images of Angel Toby’s puppy here at The Scottie Chronicles very soon!

 

About The Scottie Chronicles

The Scottie Chronicles began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. He passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty canine cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 10 years old in March 2016. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
24 Responses to Friday’s Foto Fun and Puppy Breath

  1. Carroll says:
    February 17, 2017 at 4:20 pm

    Oh, what fun ya’ll are going to have with that Scottie puppy. Looking forward to lots of pictures.

    Reply
  2. Leah 😍 says:
    February 17, 2017 at 4:26 pm

    Oh, how wonderful!! Please take a deep whiff of that puppy breath for me! And maybe that Sweet Baby will have a message from Sweet Toby. Or Sweet Stuart. Or Sweet Mac!!! I know we have a few messages to send back, too! Enjoy that Sweet Baby!! Each one is a miracle!!! 💋💋💋❤💋💋💋!!!!

    p.s. Your new Sweet Scottie Pupper will arrive at just exactly the right time! ❤

    Reply
  3. bentley2 says:
    February 17, 2017 at 5:15 pm

    I am glad you are going to be playing with pup. I hope your house sales for you fast so you can move to someplace and have your own pup in your world everyday.

    Reply
  4. theguster says:
    February 17, 2017 at 5:21 pm

    Wow! You and the Dad Peep must be soooooooo excited! A warm, furry puppy to hold close and give kisses to! What could be better than that! I will be thinking of you both tonight and can’t wait to get the puppy report and see pictures! Enjoy every moment!

    McDuff’s Mom

    Reply
  5. Edgar and his mum says:
    February 17, 2017 at 5:53 pm

    Yay puppies! We are excited to see where the new house trail leads you!

    Edgar and his mum

    Reply
  6. Charlotte Anderson says:
    February 17, 2017 at 6:17 pm

    You are wise to wait until you are settled to welcome a new little one. Good Luck with the relocation!

    Reply
  7. Nordhuesn says:
    February 17, 2017 at 6:29 pm

    Holy house hunting, Batman! We hope you get resettled in a new home with ease. Bottle up some of that puppy breath to inhale at a future date. Good luck and keep us posted. Don’t forget to take some of those dillies with you to your new home along with the blue pot.

    Reply
  8. corkscot says:
    February 17, 2017 at 8:43 pm

    Puppies are the best. I hope that you have fun with the wee one. Good luck with your house sale. Florida is a great place to live if you are interested in moving down this way.

    Reply
  9. Kismet says:
    February 17, 2017 at 8:51 pm

    C’mon to the Southwest. No fleas or ticks in the desert.

    Reply
  10. Two French Bulldogs says:
    February 17, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    Lots of good memories
    Lily & Edward

    Reply
  11. sue hall says:
    February 17, 2017 at 9:41 pm

    a puppy..sweetness at its best.♥ enjoy ~~

    Reply
  12. easyweimaraner says:
    February 18, 2017 at 1:59 am

    oh that’s agreat… enjoy every moment while holding a cute puppy in your arms… and please take a photo… or two… or as much as you can :o)

    Reply

