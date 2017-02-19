Silent Sunday

Posted on February 19, 2017 by

hwpresstc

About The Scottie Chronicles

The Scottie Chronicles began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. He passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty canine cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 10 years old in March 2016. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
Image | This entry was posted in The Scottie Chronicles. Bookmark the permalink.

8 Responses to Silent Sunday

  1. nordhuesn says:
    February 19, 2017 at 11:16 am

    How fun is that!!! We are showing Dad to see if he can get something for Mom. Of course we wouldn’t mind a bauble either.

    Reply
  2. theguster says:
    February 19, 2017 at 11:18 am

    The Scottish Terrier, a superb choice of breed for this sophisticated ad.

    …when nothing but the very best will do.

    McDuff’s Mom

    Reply
  3. Skyler Braveheart says:
    February 19, 2017 at 11:23 am

    Wow, that’s quite a collar…it would great on me! Must mention to Mama….thanks Auntie Nan! Xxxxx Fiona

    Reply
  4. WestScott says:
    February 19, 2017 at 11:46 am

    A most classy dog, wearing a most classy collar, for a most classy ad. I’d better not let my guys see this because we couldn’t afford any of it!

    Reply
  5. rjkeyedup says:
    February 19, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    Now that is stunning …. but I’d much rather have another scottie than any of those baubles!

    Reply
  6. Kismet says:
    February 19, 2017 at 1:30 pm

    The stuff in bird sizes is a lot cheeper.

    Reply
  7. LB Johnson says:
    February 19, 2017 at 6:32 pm

    That ad is SO excellent.

    Abby Lab

    Reply
  8. corkscot says:
    February 19, 2017 at 7:28 pm

    My girls would look great in that necklace.

    Reply

Go ahead...Bark Out Loud! ArroOOOO!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s