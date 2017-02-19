Silent Sunday

-
How fun is that!!! We are showing Dad to see if he can get something for Mom. Of course we wouldn’t mind a bauble either.
The Scottish Terrier, a superb choice of breed for this sophisticated ad.
…when nothing but the very best will do.
McDuff’s Mom
Wow, that’s quite a collar…it would great on me! Must mention to Mama….thanks Auntie Nan! Xxxxx Fiona
A most classy dog, wearing a most classy collar, for a most classy ad. I’d better not let my guys see this because we couldn’t afford any of it!
Now that is stunning …. but I’d much rather have another scottie than any of those baubles!
The stuff in bird sizes is a lot cheeper.
That ad is SO excellent.
Abby Lab
My girls would look great in that necklace.