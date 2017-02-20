Toby Did Well: Meet Sherlock

Posted on February 20, 2017

Hold on to your hats. Stop the presses. Shut the front door. Here comes Sherlock:

sherlock

CAN YOU STAND THIS??????

His peeps just sent us this photo of his ears standing UP. We met him on Friday night. When his ears were floppy.

He is the most adorable bundle of joy. He only weighs about 2 lbs. If you sneezed, he’d blow away. He’s no bigger than my shoe.

But, dear friends, his personality is bigger than life and he’s definitely a Scottie through and through. At only eight weeks old, he takes no guff from anybody. (And I’ve got bite marks and holes in my jeans to prove it.)

My own photos of him from our visit were epic fails and until I increase my Cloud storage, you’ll just have to wait for one of the little movies I took of him. I can’t get them off of my phone!

Toby, you did well. You picked a beauty of a boy for your peeps and your housemate Banks.

ARrOOOOO to you little Sherlock!

About The Scottie Chronicles

The Scottie Chronicles began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. He passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty canine cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 10 years old in March 2016. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
17 Responses to Toby Did Well: Meet Sherlock

  1. WestScott says:
    February 20, 2017 at 4:33 pm

    Awwwwwwwwwww and ArroOOO!!!!! Sherlock is just too sweet! Got to hand it to you for not puppy-napping him! ❤️🐾❤️🐾❤️🐾❤️🐾❤️🐾❤️🐾❤️🐾❤️

    Reply
  2. rjkeyedup says:
    February 20, 2017 at 4:33 pm

    OMG soooooo cute! We were waiting anxiously for this delicious photo…
    Congrats to all! xxoo
    Ozzy, Callie & Mommy

    Reply
  4. Dakota/Caren/Cody says:
    February 20, 2017 at 5:00 pm

    Ohhhhh how precious!!!! He is ADORABLE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    Reply
  5. Gail and Kipper says:
    February 20, 2017 at 5:52 pm

    Love it!! I had a Sherlock Scottie! So happy! I for them!! I now have 5th Scottie love bug with McKinnon’s Angus Nicholas!!!

    Reply
  6. nordhuesn says:
    February 20, 2017 at 6:03 pm

    Mom held her breath for a minute. He is a.dor.a.ble! she said. We think he is just who we are naturally – cute, handsome and irresistable, yes?!!!

    Reply
  7. theguster says:
    February 20, 2017 at 6:16 pm

    OMG! Be still my beating heart! What a face, his expression is adorable, as if he’s saying, ” I know, I’m irresistible, I can’t help it.” Sending best wishes and lots of luck to Sherlock and his new family.

    McDuff’s Mom

    Reply
  8. LB Johnson says:
    February 20, 2017 at 6:37 pm

    I just want to take him home and feed him treats. And we all LOVE his name!

    Abby Lab

    Reply
  9. corkscot says:
    February 20, 2017 at 7:20 pm

    Be still my heart!. He is beautiful.

    Reply
  10. easyweimaraner says:
    February 21, 2017 at 1:37 am

    arrrrooo to sherlock… what a super cute pup!!! small but with the big heart of a lion I bet :o)

    Reply
  11. Molly and Mackie says:
    February 21, 2017 at 4:59 am

    Sherlock is just too cute!

    Reply

  12. Pingback: Sherlock. Again. | The Scottie Chronicles

  13. Kismet says:
    February 21, 2017 at 9:23 am

    Where’s his sidekick, Watson?

    Reply
  14. Jackie says:
    February 21, 2017 at 9:55 am

    Sooooo cute!

    Reply

