Toby Did Well: Meet Sherlock

Hold on to your hats. Stop the presses. Shut the front door. Here comes Sherlock:

CAN YOU STAND THIS??????

His peeps just sent us this photo of his ears standing UP. We met him on Friday night. When his ears were floppy.

He is the most adorable bundle of joy. He only weighs about 2 lbs. If you sneezed, he’d blow away. He’s no bigger than my shoe.

But, dear friends, his personality is bigger than life and he’s definitely a Scottie through and through. At only eight weeks old, he takes no guff from anybody. (And I’ve got bite marks and holes in my jeans to prove it.)

My own photos of him from our visit were epic fails and until I increase my Cloud storage, you’ll just have to wait for one of the little movies I took of him. I can’t get them off of my phone!

Toby, you did well. You picked a beauty of a boy for your peeps and your housemate Banks.

ARrOOOOO to you little Sherlock!