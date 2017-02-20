Toby Did Well: Meet Sherlock

Hold on to your hats. Stop the presses. Shut the front door. Here comes Sherlock:
CAN YOU STAND THIS??????
His peeps just sent us this photo of his ears standing UP. We met him on Friday night. When his ears were floppy.
He is the most adorable bundle of joy. He only weighs about 2 lbs. If you sneezed, he’d blow away. He’s no bigger than my shoe.
But, dear friends, his personality is bigger than life and he’s definitely a Scottie through and through. At only eight weeks old, he takes no guff from anybody. (And I’ve got bite marks and holes in my jeans to prove it.)
My own photos of him from our visit were epic fails and until I increase my Cloud storage, you’ll just have to wait for one of the little movies I took of him. I can’t get them off of my phone!
Toby, you did well. You picked a beauty of a boy for your peeps and your housemate Banks.
ARrOOOOO to you little Sherlock!
Awwwwwwwwwww and ArroOOO!!!!! Sherlock is just too sweet! Got to hand it to you for not puppy-napping him! ❤️🐾❤️🐾❤️🐾❤️🐾❤️🐾❤️🐾❤️🐾❤️
There’s a very real possibility that he “mysteriously” disappears when he comes for a visit in April.
OMG soooooo cute! We were waiting anxiously for this delicious photo…
Congrats to all! xxoo
Ozzy, Callie & Mommy
He’s precious. Little tiny toes, little tiny teeth, little tiny nose….
How adorable!!!
He is indeed.
Ohhhhh how precious!!!! He is ADORABLE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Love it!! I had a Sherlock Scottie! So happy! I for them!! I now have 5th Scottie love bug with McKinnon’s Angus Nicholas!!!
Mom held her breath for a minute. He is a.dor.a.ble! she said. We think he is just who we are naturally – cute, handsome and irresistable, yes?!!!
OMG! Be still my beating heart! What a face, his expression is adorable, as if he’s saying, ” I know, I’m irresistible, I can’t help it.” Sending best wishes and lots of luck to Sherlock and his new family.
McDuff’s Mom
I just want to take him home and feed him treats. And we all LOVE his name!
Abby Lab
Be still my heart!. He is beautiful.
arrrrooo to sherlock… what a super cute pup!!! small but with the big heart of a lion I bet :o)
Sherlock is just too cute!
Pingback: Sherlock. Again. | The Scottie Chronicles
Where’s his sidekick, Watson?
Sooooo cute!