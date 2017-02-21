Sherlock. Again.

Posted on February 21, 2017 by

I can’t help it. He’s just too cute. Take a bow little boy. If you missed meeting him yesterday, here’s your second chance.

sherlock-2

I’ve got just the right-sized hoodie pocket. He’ll fit in there all snuggly. Why don’t I just pick him up the next time I see him, stuff him in my pocket, and walk home????

No one will know. Right?

 

About The Scottie Chronicles

The Scottie Chronicles began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. He passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty canine cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 10 years old in March 2016. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
7 Responses to Sherlock. Again.

  1. Casey the Boxer says:
    February 21, 2017 at 9:06 am

    Go for it! I’m sure no one would notice.

    Reply
  2. Piglove says:
    February 21, 2017 at 9:10 am

    How adorable!! Nope. No one would miss him at all. Snorts and oinks! XOXO – Bacon

    Reply
  3. theguster says:
    February 21, 2017 at 9:19 am

    Who could blame you? After all, you told us he left you with ‘bite marks and holes in my jeans’. And he also left them on everyone’s heart!

    McDuff’s Mom

    Reply
  4. Two French Bulldogs says:
    February 21, 2017 at 9:30 am

    Oh myyyyyy dawg! Welcome you precious little squirt
    Lily & Edward

    Reply
  5. Princess Leah says:
    February 21, 2017 at 9:46 am

    Oh he is sooooooo ADORABLE!!!!
    Loves and licky kisses
    Princess Leah xxx

    Reply
  6. easyweimaraner says:
    February 21, 2017 at 10:00 am

    that sounds like a plan :o) and he is so cute, I would do that too :O)

    Reply

