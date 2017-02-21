Sherlock. Again.

I can’t help it. He’s just too cute. Take a bow little boy. If you missed meeting him yesterday, here’s your second chance.
I’ve got just the right-sized hoodie pocket. He’ll fit in there all snuggly. Why don’t I just pick him up the next time I see him, stuff him in my pocket, and walk home????
No one will know. Right?
About The Scottie Chronicles
The Scottie Chronicles began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. He passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty canine cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 10 years old in March 2016. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
Go for it! I’m sure no one would notice.
K! It’s a plan. Thanks for the permission! Woot.
How adorable!! Nope. No one would miss him at all. Snorts and oinks! XOXO – Bacon
Who could blame you? After all, you told us he left you with ‘bite marks and holes in my jeans’. And he also left them on everyone’s heart!
McDuff’s Mom
Oh myyyyyy dawg! Welcome you precious little squirt
Lily & Edward
Oh he is sooooooo ADORABLE!!!!
Loves and licky kisses
Princess Leah xxx
that sounds like a plan :o) and he is so cute, I would do that too :O)