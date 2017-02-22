StuART – The Face of a Puppy

Wee Sherlock makes me weepy for puppies. How wonderful they are! And all animals, really. All they need in the world is safety, nourishment of all kinds, and LOVE.
Stuart was no exception. Such a wonderful lad.Such a face. Behold:
And this, my friends, is your StuART for this week. Please enjoy.
The Scottie Chronicles began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. He passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty canine cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 10 years old in March 2016. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
Awwwww…sooooo cute!
Loves and licky kisses
Princess Leah xxx
PeeS Oh nose, Mum is getting her ‘I want another puppy’ face on again!
How precious…. my Mac had a puppy face all of his life! Callie’s puppy photo is the screensaver on my phone… Ozzy is continually a silly puppy in the way he plays, and gives me that stinkeye look, and cuddles…
God’s love reflected back to us in our dog’s eyes – heaven on earth.
Mommmy
Such a face!!! AROOOOOOOO
yes… they deserved all our love …every minute ;o)
Such an adorable pup, Stuart was special from the start!
McDuff’s Mom
♥
Stuart was one special guy…you zoned right in on him and the rest is history. I have noticed an explosion of puppies getting new, loving homes. Spring has sprung!
So sweet.
Before the ears got all the way up
Awwwwwwwwwww, what a cutie!!!!! 💕💕💕💕💕💕
I wore my shirt yesterday and got a lot of compliments. Love StuArt.