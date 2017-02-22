StuART – The Face of a Puppy

Posted on February 22, 2017 by

Wee Sherlock makes me weepy for puppies. How wonderful they are! And all animals, really. All they need in the world is safety, nourishment of all kinds, and LOVE.

Stuart was no exception. Such a wonderful lad.Such a face. Behold:

noddinoff_Watercolor_1

And this, my friends, is your StuART for this week. Please enjoy.

About The Scottie Chronicles

The Scottie Chronicles began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. He passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty canine cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 10 years old in March 2016. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
This entry was posted in art, dog art, dogs, love, Scottie puppies, Scotties, Scottish Terriers, The Scottie Chronicles and tagged . Bookmark the permalink.

11 Responses to StuART – The Face of a Puppy

  1. Princess Leah xxx says:
    February 22, 2017 at 10:45 am

    Awwwww…sooooo cute!
    Loves and licky kisses
    Princess Leah xxx
    PeeS Oh nose, Mum is getting her ‘I want another puppy’ face on again!

    Reply
  2. rjkeyedup says:
    February 22, 2017 at 10:50 am

    How precious…. my Mac had a puppy face all of his life! Callie’s puppy photo is the screensaver on my phone… Ozzy is continually a silly puppy in the way he plays, and gives me that stinkeye look, and cuddles…
    God’s love reflected back to us in our dog’s eyes – heaven on earth.
    Mommmy

    Reply
  3. nordhuesn says:
    February 22, 2017 at 10:50 am

    Such a face!!! AROOOOOOOO

    Reply
  4. easyweimaraner says:
    February 22, 2017 at 10:59 am

    yes… they deserved all our love …every minute ;o)

    Reply
  5. theguster says:
    February 22, 2017 at 10:59 am

    Such an adorable pup, Stuart was special from the start!

    McDuff’s Mom

    Reply
  7. Skyler Braveheart says:
    February 22, 2017 at 11:49 am

    Stuart was one special guy…you zoned right in on him and the rest is history. I have noticed an explosion of puppies getting new, loving homes. Spring has sprung!

    Reply
  9. Kismet says:
    February 22, 2017 at 1:07 pm

    Before the ears got all the way up

    Reply
  10. WestScott says:
    February 22, 2017 at 1:18 pm

    Awwwwwwwwwww, what a cutie!!!!! 💕💕💕💕💕💕

    Reply
  11. corkscot says:
    February 22, 2017 at 8:08 pm

    I wore my shirt yesterday and got a lot of compliments. Love StuArt.

    Reply

Go ahead...Bark Out Loud! ArroOOOO!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s