OK. Cats are cute too. Really.

I’ve never been a cat person. But I think that’s only because I’m terribly allergic to them. They’re actually cute. And funny. Both BoBo and Stuart got along with cats. As long as the cats knew who ruled the roost.
I can’t stop watching this live stream from Iceland. Keeping Up With the Kattarshians.
About The Scottie Chronicles
The Scottie Chronicles began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. He passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty canine cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 10 years old in March 2016. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
yes…cats are cute… the mama played with that sphynx cat at my breeder, she totally furgot why she was there :O)))
We are a dog house also. Mom likes to look at cats, but she had a really bad experience when she was young and has facial scars to prove it. (She tried to “save” a cat from some neighborhood dogs, but forgot to walk away after she picked it up. The cat wanted out of her arms……) Me n Andy can take them or leave them. I don’t think Ruby has even ever seen one. The film is quite interesting to watch. We wish we had our own furnished house – oh wait, we do! Mom and Dad live with us though.
Cats…My first Scotties moved in with a ‘cat’ in residence. They were young. She was not. Her name was FRANCIS. They all got along really well. She did sit on the kitchen chairs and swat at them as they walked under the chairs. Then the race was on ! She lived to be 16 yrs old. That was in the 80’s. All my Scotties since then think cats are good for barking at. Especially when one sits on the fence and gives them the ‘raspberry’ flips the sassy tail and then saunters the full length of the fence while they are going bonkers. Life has interesting moments !
♪ A rOoO….
None of my Scotties have ever encountered cats. I am allergic and try to avoid them If I know that I will be in their space, I take an allergy pill.
I’m not a cat person, which may be because I’m extremely allergic to them. I also don’t like the stories of the smelly litter boxes, or the “marking”. I will say that I have met a few cats who were OK. Why? Because they had dog-like qualities.
I do love the adorable slide show of Stuart and the cat, and the story of BoBo (that I just read for the first time) is absolutely priceless! With a start like that, you had to know that it was going to be a wonderful relationship!