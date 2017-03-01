Sherlock makes me all puppy-fied.
Stuart was one cute puppy, too. Whadya say we honor him all month with some additional sprinklings of StuART? Yeah, that’s a good idea. For a Wednesday.
|rjkeyedup on StuART March 1
The Scottie Chronicles began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. He passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty canine cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 10 years old in March 2016. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
he was unique and he will always be the one and only stuart for me …
You’re sweet.
I say it’s a GREAT idea! More StuART, please!
McDuff’s Mom
Coming up!
Why not. It was his birth month. Right, Ranger?
Indeed. Gotta check in with Ranger. They share a barkday.
nothing better than stuART
Hugs to you. ((((()))))