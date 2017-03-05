Silent Sunday

Posted on March 5, 2017 by

puppy pic

About The Scottie Chronicles

The Scottie Chronicles began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. He passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty canine cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 10 years old in March 2016. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
Image | This entry was posted in dog photography, dogs, Scottie puppies, The Scottie Chronicles. Bookmark the permalink.

11 Responses to Silent Sunday

  2. Jackie says:
    March 5, 2017 at 11:11 am

    Sweet Stu. 🙂

    Reply
  3. rjkeyedup says:
    March 5, 2017 at 11:12 am

    comfy & cozy!

    Reply
  4. nordhuesn says:
    March 5, 2017 at 11:23 am

    Love that little puppy belly

    Reply
  5. Kismet says:
    March 5, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    Not even a snore?

    Reply
  6. theguster says:
    March 5, 2017 at 12:48 pm

    Sweet dreams, Stuart.

    McDuff’s Mom

    Reply
  7. Banks and Sherlock's gang says:
    March 5, 2017 at 1:31 pm

    Sigh…such a lovely sweetie.

    Reply
  8. LB Johnson says:
    March 5, 2017 at 5:19 pm

    That looks like a perfect way to spend a Sunday.

    Abby Lab

    Reply
  9. 2MASX says:
    March 5, 2017 at 6:26 pm

    Sweet dreams. What a cutie

    Reply
  10. corkscot says:
    March 5, 2017 at 7:48 pm

    They are so adorable when they are sleeping.

    Reply
  11. WestScott says:
    March 5, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    Obviously pooped out from chewing on the hoof and playing with his toy!!!

    Reply

Go ahead...Bark Out Loud! ArroOOOO!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s