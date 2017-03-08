StuART – From the archives

Posted on March 8, 2017 by

It’s Wednesday. Time for some vintage StuART.

snoozing-in-dillys

And then there’s this.

WCW Out the Window 3

About The Scottie Chronicles

The Scottie Chronicles began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. He passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty canine cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 10 years old in March 2016. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
11 Responses to StuART – From the archives

  1. nordhuesn says:
    March 8, 2017 at 9:59 am

    Dillys in the yard and wind in your face – what a life!!!!! AROOOOOOOOOOO!

    Reply
  2. Leah 😍 says:
    March 8, 2017 at 10:15 am

    Sweetness never leaves us!!! 💙

    Reply
  3. rjkeyedup says:
    March 8, 2017 at 10:45 am

    today is one month that we lost our norwich brother Mac…. bet he’s running free with Stuart!

    Reply
  5. Kismet says:
    March 8, 2017 at 1:11 pm

    We can’t grow dillies here. Someone moved here from Illinois and tried. He didn’t ask us first-we would have told him that it was a waste of time.

    Reply
  6. Two French Bulldogs says:
    March 8, 2017 at 3:25 pm

    That adorable smile
    Lily & Edward

    Reply

