StuART – From the archives

It’s Wednesday. Time for some vintage StuART.
And then there’s this.
The Scottie Chronicles began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. He passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty canine cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 10 years old in March 2016. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
Dillys in the yard and wind in your face – what a life!!!!! AROOOOOOOOOOO!
Sweetness never leaves us!!! 💙
today is one month that we lost our norwich brother Mac…. bet he’s running free with Stuart!
Sorry to hear about it (the first time I had). Mac will also meet Kyla.
One month. So, so sad. We’ve been thinking of you all.
We are also very sorry to hear. Mac can meet our Elsa, McGee, Max, Schnapps and Missy. Remember – all dogs go to heaven.
LOVE them both!
We can’t grow dillies here. Someone moved here from Illinois and tried. He didn’t ask us first-we would have told him that it was a waste of time.
That adorable smile
Lily & Edward
Love that art!
Love it! Great pics! 🙂