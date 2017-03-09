Meet Tico

Posted on March 9, 2017 by

20170124_220551_Burst01

Can you imagine living with this little guy? Just like Sherlock, he makes me happy just to look at him. He found a new forever home when a friend needed him most. They found each other. That face. Just look at that face.

About The Scottie Chronicles

The Scottie Chronicles began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. He passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty canine cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 10 years old in March 2016. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
4 Responses to Meet Tico

  1. Skyler Braveheart says:
    March 9, 2017 at 3:36 pm

    Dog the god, works in mysterious and wonderful ways ! Rico looks like a little pre-war Japan figurine that I have…he is almost like a character in a children’s book!

  2. Two French Bulldogs says:
    March 9, 2017 at 3:41 pm

    He could do no wrong with that face
    Lily & Edward

  3. rjkeyedup says:
    March 9, 2017 at 4:15 pm

    Is he a jack russell??

  4. theguster says:
    March 9, 2017 at 4:30 pm

    What wonderful news for Tico and his new owner. “They found each other?”
    Nothing could be better than that! May they enjoy a long and happy life together.

    McDuff’s Mom

Go ahead...Bark Out Loud! ArroOOOO!

