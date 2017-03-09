Can you imagine living with this little guy? Just like Sherlock, he makes me happy just to look at him. He found a new forever home when a friend needed him most. They found each other. That face. Just look at that face.
Can you imagine living with this little guy? Just like Sherlock, he makes me happy just to look at him. He found a new forever home when a friend needed him most. They found each other. That face. Just look at that face.
|theguster on Meet Tico
|rjkeyedup on Meet Tico
|Two French Bulldogs on Meet Tico
|Skyler Braveheart on Meet Tico
|Meet Tico | The Scot… on Time for some Sherlock
|Animals Are Feeling… on StuART – From the a…
|LB Johnson on StuART – From the a…
|nordhuesn on StuART – From the a…
|Two French Bulldogs on StuART – From the a…
|The Scottie Chronicl… on StuART – From the a…
The Scottie Chronicles began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. He passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty canine cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 10 years old in March 2016. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
Dog the god, works in mysterious and wonderful ways ! Rico looks like a little pre-war Japan figurine that I have…he is almost like a character in a children’s book!
He could do no wrong with that face
Lily & Edward
Is he a jack russell??
What wonderful news for Tico and his new owner. “They found each other?”
Nothing could be better than that! May they enjoy a long and happy life together.
McDuff’s Mom