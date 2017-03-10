Friday’s Foto Fun – Guilty?

Posted on March 10, 2017 by

devils

About The Scottie Chronicles

The Scottie Chronicles began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. He passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty canine cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 10 years old in March 2016. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
Image | This entry was posted in dog photography, dogs, pets, photos of dogs, puppies, Terriers, The Scottie Chronicles. Bookmark the permalink.

5 Responses to Friday’s Foto Fun – Guilty?

  1. nordhuesn says:
    March 10, 2017 at 4:21 pm

    Usn’s either!

    Reply
  2. rjkeyedup says:
    March 10, 2017 at 4:40 pm

    not us mommy…

    Reply
  3. corkscot says:
    March 10, 2017 at 8:10 pm

    Mine point to Sophie when there is a problem.

    Reply
  4. Kismet says:
    March 10, 2017 at 9:06 pm

    What was “it”?

    Reply
  5. LB Johnson says:
    March 10, 2017 at 9:15 pm

    BWA AHAHAHA. (insert evil laugh here).

    Abby Lab

    Reply

Go ahead...Bark Out Loud! ArroOOOO!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s