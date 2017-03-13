A Monday Scottie Fix

Yes. We all need our Scottie fixes from time to time. And today is no exception. Sherlock has morphed into a tiny teddy bear. Behold:
And lest I confuse anyone, he’s not ours. He lives with friends. But, he’s coming over for a visit next month. He just loves the Dad Peep. Sitting on his shoe, as you can see.
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
About The Scottie Chronicles
The Scottie Chronicles began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. He passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty canine cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 10 years old in March 2016. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
Oh, my goodness!! You just want to pick him up and smooch all over him!! 💋💋💙💋💋!!!
That’s what we do every time we see him!
Such a cutie!
He really is.
I do believe that sitting on the Dad Peep’s foot means Sherlock has claimed him for himself!
McDuff’s Mom
He looks like a perfect Scottie model.
Ohhh ~ he’s so darn cute I can barely stand it!
He is too cute. Enjoy the visit.
Whadday mean-he’s not yours?
I want a Scottie puppy now!
Too . . . . . darned . . . . . CUTE!!!!!
he is a super clever boy… shoes are the place to be… then a human can not run away without us :o)