A Monday Scottie Fix

Posted on March 13, 2017 by

Yes. We all need our Scottie fixes from time to time. And today is no exception. Sherlock has morphed into a tiny teddy bear. Behold:



And lest I confuse anyone, he’s not ours. He lives with friends. But, he’s coming over for a visit next month. He just loves the Dad Peep. Sitting on his shoe, as you can see.

About The Scottie Chronicles

The Scottie Chronicles began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. He passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty canine cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 10 years old in March 2016. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
12 Responses to A Monday Scottie Fix

  1. Leah 😍 says:
    March 13, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    Oh, my goodness!! You just want to pick him up and smooch all over him!! 💋💋💙💋💋!!!

    Reply
  3. theguster says:
    March 13, 2017 at 6:09 pm

    I do believe that sitting on the Dad Peep’s foot means Sherlock has claimed him for himself!

    McDuff’s Mom

    Reply
  4. nordhuesn says:
    March 13, 2017 at 6:32 pm

    He looks like a perfect Scottie model.

    Reply
  5. littlepamet says:
    March 13, 2017 at 8:35 pm

    Ohhh ~ he’s so darn cute I can barely stand it!

    Reply
  6. corkscot says:
    March 13, 2017 at 9:00 pm

    He is too cute. Enjoy the visit.

    Reply
  7. Kismet says:
    March 13, 2017 at 9:12 pm

    Whadday mean-he’s not yours?

    Reply
  8. LB Johnson says:
    March 13, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    I want a Scottie puppy now!

    Reply
  9. WestScott says:
    March 13, 2017 at 9:34 pm

    Too . . . . . darned . . . . . CUTE!!!!!

    Reply
  10. easyweimaraner says:
    March 14, 2017 at 2:48 am

    he is a super clever boy… shoes are the place to be… then a human can not run away without us :o)

    Reply

