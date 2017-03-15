Happy Barkday Stuart!

Stuart is 11 today. Whether he’s here on this Earth or not, he’s with us in spirit. And always will be. What a coincidence that today is StuART day? That boy. Always thinking. Here’s to you little man.

Let’s have a pawty in his memory. For every comment today sharing your memories of him and for every blog, reblog, tweet or retweet about his birthday today, the Dad Peep and I will donate to Stuart’s Fund.

Woot! ArrrOOOOOOO ROOOOooooooOOOO!