Happy Barkday Stuart!

Stuart is 11 today. Whether he’s here on this Earth or not, he’s with us in spirit. And always will be. What a coincidence that today is StuART day? That boy. Always thinking. Here’s to you little man.
Let’s have a pawty in his memory. For every comment today sharing your memories of him and for every blog, reblog, tweet or retweet about his birthday today, the Dad Peep and I will donate to Stuart’s Fund.
Woot! ArrrOOOOOOO ROOOOooooooOOOO!
About The Scottie Chronicles
The Scottie Chronicles began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. He passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty canine cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 10 years old in March 2016. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
Birthdays are reminders of the way life changes. RIP, Stu
“Beware the Ides of March” is hogwash. Celebrate the Ides of March.
Wish I coulda known ya Stu. ❤
I will celebrate this day in my heart while remembering the beach party with Ranger…. aroooo and a happy birthday dear angel…