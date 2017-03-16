Thank you Thursday!

Thanks for the Barkday Wishes for Angel Stuart yesterday. It helps, doesn’t it? To have friends? To share with and laugh with and remember with? Y’all are great. The Dad Peep and I are tallying up the Stuart’s Fund donation now. Counting the tweets, comments, reblogs, etc. I know Angel Stuart is proud. And probably tuckered out from all the pawtying over the bridge yesterday.
Gotta add his wings to this little photo.
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
About The Scottie Chronicles
The Scottie Chronicles began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. He passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty canine cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 10 years old in March 2016. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
Couldn’t be happier than to remember our Stuart!
Oh no!! Mom missed out the past 2 days and is now just reading computer stuff. Belated Happy Barkday, Stuart! We miss your physical body, but know your spirit is everywhere. Pawty on – it’s your Barkday MONTH we say. AROOOOO!!
I remembered, thanks to a comment yesterday, that I have a Stuart tee shirt…so I got that out and Fiona and gazed upon his likeness and offered up our Happy Birthday greeting.
The peep wore a StuShirt all day and people asked and got the answer. Hopefully it did some good.