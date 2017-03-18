Always a Scottie 

Posted on March 18, 2017 by

We traveled to Alexandria today for a wedding in DC tonight. No sooner had we checked into the room when I noticed this:


“Is that a Scottie on that tray?”

“Yep. It’s Alex the Scottie for $12.00,” said the Dad Peep.


Welcome to Alexandria. Where there’s always a Scottie to welcome you.

This is going to be a nice trip.

About The Scottie Chronicles

The Scottie Chronicles began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. He passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty canine cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 10 years old in March 2016. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
This entry was posted in The Scottie Chronicles. Bookmark the permalink.

6 Responses to Always a Scottie 

  1. easyweimaraner says:
    March 18, 2017 at 12:41 pm

    that’s the best welcome ever ;o)

    Reply
  2. theguster says:
    March 18, 2017 at 1:04 pm

    My goodness! Is the a sign of things to come?

    McDuff’s Mom

    Reply
  3. Molly the AireGirl says:
    March 18, 2017 at 2:08 pm

    What a supersweet gesture!

    Reply
  4. rjkeyedup says:
    March 18, 2017 at 5:26 pm

    oh wow… Stuart at work for sure! I got that same little scottie [for the same price] at a booth at Dog Days at Old Westbury Gardens last year! It’s just precious… enjoy the wedding.
    Ozzy & Callie’s Mom

    Reply
  5. WestScott says:
    March 18, 2017 at 5:49 pm

    Now THAT’S what you call a very welcoming greeting!!! Hopefully Alex will be going home with you!

    Reply
  6. Kismet says:
    March 18, 2017 at 5:54 pm

    I think Alex has been nipping at the wine. Can’t blame him.

    Reply

Go ahead...Bark Out Loud! ArroOOOO!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s