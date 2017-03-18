We traveled to Alexandria today for a wedding in DC tonight. No sooner had we checked into the room when I noticed this:
“Is that a Scottie on that tray?”
“Yep. It’s Alex the Scottie for $12.00,” said the Dad Peep.
Welcome to Alexandria. Where there’s always a Scottie to welcome you.
This is going to be a nice trip.
About The Scottie Chronicles
The Scottie Chronicles began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. He passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty canine cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 10 years old in March 2016. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
that’s the best welcome ever ;o)
My goodness! Is the a sign of things to come?
McDuff’s Mom
What a supersweet gesture!
oh wow… Stuart at work for sure! I got that same little scottie [for the same price] at a booth at Dog Days at Old Westbury Gardens last year! It’s just precious… enjoy the wedding.
Ozzy & Callie’s Mom
Now THAT’S what you call a very welcoming greeting!!! Hopefully Alex will be going home with you!
I think Alex has been nipping at the wine. Can’t blame him.