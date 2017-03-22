StuART – Grasses

Sometimes it’s fun to poke your nose into the grasses.
The Scottie Chronicles began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. He passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty canine cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 10 years old in March 2016. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
That tail is going up…….is there a critter in there?
Probably not as much fun as being among the dillies, but he’s making the best of it!
McDuff’s Mom
Clearly Stuart’s VERY interested in something. Wonder if he even knows what it is (because sometimes they can be interested in nothing)!
not if you are allergic. Love the picture
I’ve heart that smoking it could be illegal.