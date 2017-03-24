Foto Fun Interrupted…

We interrupt Friday’s Foto Fun for an important announcement and a question. No wait, you can’t have Friday without a little fun, so here goes:

OK. That was double the fun.

Here’s the announcement: Sherlock is coming to visit me and The Dad Peep for DAYS in April. I’m not talking about an overnight, I’m talking about MULTIPLE DAYS after which he will NOT be returning home because we’re planning to puppy-nap him. (Don’t tell anybody.) So get ready for some Sherlock.

Now, we need your help. Some advice. And recommendations. As you know, Sherlock is just a wee lad. He hasn’t even had all of his shots yet. Including his rabies shots, which he’ll need before he can go to a groomer.

But, he’s quite the fluff ball. In fact, I wonder if he can see out of all that fluff! So, my Scottie friends, what should we do about his coat? His peeps are wondering if they should start stripping now, which I can help them do. And we’re all wondering if we should take some scissors to his face. Yikes! The Dad Peep and I gave his peeps Stuart’s grooming table, so he’s been on it to get familiar with it, but that’s about it. What a mess!!!

Thoughts? Suggestions? Ideas?