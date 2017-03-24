Foto Fun Interrupted…

We interrupt Friday’s Foto Fun for an important announcement and a question. No wait, you can’t have Friday without a little fun, so here goes:
OK. That was double the fun.
Here’s the announcement: Sherlock is coming to visit me and The Dad Peep for DAYS in April. I’m not talking about an overnight, I’m talking about MULTIPLE DAYS after which he will NOT be returning home because we’re planning to puppy-nap him. (Don’t tell anybody.) So get ready for some Sherlock.
Now, we need your help. Some advice. And recommendations. As you know, Sherlock is just a wee lad. He hasn’t even had all of his shots yet. Including his rabies shots, which he’ll need before he can go to a groomer.
But, he’s quite the fluff ball. In fact, I wonder if he can see out of all that fluff! So, my Scottie friends, what should we do about his coat? His peeps are wondering if they should start stripping now, which I can help them do. And we’re all wondering if we should take some scissors to his face. Yikes! The Dad Peep and I gave his peeps Stuart’s grooming table, so he’s been on it to get familiar with it, but that’s about it. What a mess!!!
Thoughts? Suggestions? Ideas?
I’d call a groomer or your vet and ask what to do.
Ok, personally, I like all that fluff when they are tiny. So adorable!! It’s like short britches on little boys. But that’s just me!
We have Scotties! Idaho winters can get brutally cold so we have a full wardrobe of jackets and warm gear for our fuzzy friends. We got ours from the pet store but there are lots of great tutorials online for turning toddler sweatshirts into puppy sweaters. Good luck and post lots of photos!!!
LOVE the picture of Stuart with the red tartan jacket and motarboard hat! Is he really pulling that
wagon?
Gus and McDuff were mature adults when I got them from Scottie rescue, so I can’t offer any advice about Sherlock’s puppy fur. Calling a groomer as Susan K. Buettner suggested is a good idea.
Would you take pictures or a video of Sherlock’s transformation so we can see him before and after? What a hoot that would be!
Bet you’re so excited! Enjoy your visit with him!
McDuff’s Mom
My mom always watches videos at YouTube when she needs questions answered about groomies.
Got Callie in July at 4 months; loved her fluffy hair and face… but alas by 7 months we got her groomed – wanted her to look like a scottie when we went to the Rescue Parade that October.
BUT think you should just enjoy Sherlock the way he is and cuddle him night and day and ask him for help in finding a Scottie or two to live with you. ARooooo.. Mommy
I know a number of people who breed Westies for show, including the woman who grooms our Westie and Scottie (though she no longer breeds Westies, she has many “clients” she grooms), and all of them get the puppies “up on the table” very early to get them used to being groomed. Because show Westies are only hand-stripped, that means this also starts early. Our groomer is always excited when she gets a new “client” who’s a puppy. I will ask and add new comments if I get some specific, useful suggestions.
Love the Fun Fotos, and can’t wait to see pictures of Sherlock and hear of his adventures!
How exciting for everypawdy ! Don’t you have to strip from the get go….I agree with the asking a Groomer their advice. I know the three of you are going to have some great adventures!
You could see if you have one of those mobile groomers that come to the house – or perhaps if you call around one would be willing to come to your place. The vet would be good to ask. Otherwise enjoy the floppy mop as it will not be that way again after shots are done. We are so happy “you can get your Scottie on!” Stay calm and Scottie on!