Tuesday Teaser – Lil’ Sher

Posted on March 28, 2017 by

Drum roll please……one week from today, this little stinker comes to visit. Hold on to your hats! (Speaking of hats, the Dad Peep and I just received our Pussy Hats! A dear friend made them. Thank you!)

About The Scottie Chronicles

The Scottie Chronicles began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. He passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty canine cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 10 years old in March 2016. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
13 Responses to Tuesday Teaser – Lil’ Sher

  1. Princess Leah says:
    March 28, 2017 at 11:32 am

    Adorable…just look at those gorgeous ears!!!!!
    Its gonna be FUNS!
    Loves and licky kisses
    Princess Leah xxx

    Reply
  2. nordhuesn says:
    March 28, 2017 at 11:59 am

    Doggone it, he is soooooo cute!!!

    Reply
  3. easyweimaraner says:
    March 28, 2017 at 12:18 pm

    a big arrrrroooo for so much cuteness… and scottieness… :O)

    Reply
  4. theguster says:
    March 28, 2017 at 1:16 pm

    OMG! Cuteness overload! Not just a drum roll is needed, so is lights, camera, action!

    Will Sniglet come over for a visit?

    McDuff’s Mom

    Reply
  6. rjkeyedup says:
    March 28, 2017 at 3:39 pm

    just the cutest scottie puppy ever!

    Reply
  7. corkscot says:
    March 28, 2017 at 7:24 pm

    He is adorable. Send kisses from the gang at Corkscot.

    Reply
  8. WestScott says:
    March 28, 2017 at 10:45 pm

    OMG – sooooooooo adorable! And you’re supposed to give him back at some point? Good luck with that!

    Reply
  9. Kismet says:
    March 28, 2017 at 11:56 pm

    Only a temporary visit?

    Reply
  10. Piglove says:
    March 29, 2017 at 8:23 am

    If he comes for a visit, he might not go home. He is simply cute as a button!! ❤ XOXO – Bacon

    Reply

