Wednesday! Woot! Time to rummage in the StuART files!

snoozebabywithdadpeep

A snoozy little boy when he was just a baby. Don’t you love puppies?

About The Scottie Chronicles

The Scottie Chronicles began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. He passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty canine cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 10 years old in March 2016. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
3 Responses to StuART – From the Files

  1. rjkeyedup says:
    March 29, 2017 at 3:14 pm

    Love it!
    Sent you [via email] a pix of Callie when a baby… think you should have a day a week of baby scottie photos
    Just an idea.
    Mommy

    Reply
  2. Kismet says:
    March 29, 2017 at 3:50 pm

    Where are the dillies?

    Reply
  3. Two French Bulldogs says:
    March 29, 2017 at 3:51 pm

    Ahhh so cute
    Lily & Edward

    Reply

