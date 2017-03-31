Friday’s Foto Fun – Fiona

Posted on March 31, 2017 by

There’s nothing like a little nap on a dreary day. Or any day for that matter. Just ask Fiona:

Fiona snoozy

Here’s hoping you’re having a nice snoozy day where YOU are.

About The Scottie Chronicles

The Scottie Chronicles began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. He passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty canine cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 10 years old in March 2016. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
This entry was posted in dog photography, dogs, pets, photos of dogs, puppies, Scotties, Scottish Terriers, The Scottie Chronicles. Bookmark the permalink.

7 Responses to Friday’s Foto Fun – Fiona

  1. rjkeyedup says:
    March 31, 2017 at 11:40 am

    What a sweetheart!

    Reply
  2. theguster says:
    March 31, 2017 at 12:27 pm

    Sweet dreams, Fiona.

    McDuff’s Mom

    Reply
  4. nordhuesn says:
    March 31, 2017 at 12:37 pm

    We shall follow Fiona’s advice – cold and rainy here in the Midwest for the upteenth day. Haven’t seen the sun for almost 2 weeks, Aye!

    Reply
  5. Two French Bulldogs says:
    March 31, 2017 at 3:49 pm

    You look awfully comfy
    Lily & Edward

    Reply
  6. Skyler Braveheart says:
    March 31, 2017 at 5:17 pm

    That is a wonderful photo…she has Skyler’s old octopus and the happy Blankie that was made to welcome her to her new home….thank you!

    Reply
  7. Kismet says:
    April 1, 2017 at 12:29 am

    Oh nooo. I’m wide awake. It’s egg laying season.

    Reply

Go ahead...Bark Out Loud! ArroOOOO!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s