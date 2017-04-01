Saturday Scottie Smile

Posted on April 1, 2017 by

Silent Sunday Smile

Happy April Fool’s Day folks. No joke.

About The Scottie Chronicles

The Scottie Chronicles began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. He passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty canine cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 10 years old in March 2016. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
This entry was posted in The Scottie Chronicles. Bookmark the permalink.

9 Responses to Saturday Scottie Smile

  1. Piglove says:
    April 1, 2017 at 10:20 am

    Happy Saturday! XOXO – Bacon

    Reply
  2. theguster says:
    April 1, 2017 at 10:22 am

    Stuart, seeing your beautiful smile has made my heart melt!

    McDuff’s Mom

    Reply
  3. nordhuesn says:
    April 1, 2017 at 10:30 am

    What a gorgeous smile it ’tis. AROOOOOOO!

    Reply
  4. WestScott says:
    April 1, 2017 at 11:29 am

    What a fabulous smile on a very happy boy! I could get a smile like this from my boys if I was holding a roast!

    Reply
  5. Kismet says:
    April 1, 2017 at 2:43 pm

    No joke? Why not?

    Reply
  6. Sue Ellen says:
    April 1, 2017 at 5:33 pm

    Handsome Stuart with happiest smile ever ! ♥

    Reply
  7. Skyler Braveheart says:
    April 1, 2017 at 8:30 pm

    Stuart smiled with his eyes too.

    Reply
  9. Becky says:
    April 1, 2017 at 9:13 pm

    Happy!

    Reply

Go ahead...Bark Out Loud! ArroOOOO!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s