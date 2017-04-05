StuART April 5

Yes, I know that you know we have a visitor with us, but it’s time for some StuART!


A beauty!

Here’s Sherlock enjoying his breakfast this morning.


Haven’t seen puppy toys and a puppy 

water bowl in our kitchen in years.

About The Scottie Chronicles

The Scottie Chronicles began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. He passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty canine cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 10 years old in March 2016. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
10 Responses to StuART April 5

  1. theguster says:
    April 5, 2017 at 3:36 pm

    That is such a great profile of Stuart with the sun on his head! I also think the puppy, water bowl and toys have enhanced the look of your kitchen and should be made permanent.

    McDuff’s Mom

  2. Two French Bulldogs says:
    April 5, 2017 at 6:06 pm

    Missing Stuart
    Lily & Edward

  3. nordhuesn says:
    April 5, 2017 at 6:17 pm

    So cute……mom played the video about 5 times and giggled. Sheesh……you’d think we were never that cute. Not that we’re jealous or anything 😊

  5. corkscot says:
    April 5, 2017 at 8:22 pm

    Two great looking boys. Enjoy the baby.

  6. Kaci says:
    April 5, 2017 at 9:01 pm

    No one can take the place of Stuart and Kyla, but now I have a boyfriend of mine own – my darling Sherlock. Love and kisses (I love to kiss a lot) Kaci.

  7. Jackie says:
    April 5, 2017 at 9:17 pm

    aww, so cute….both of them, Stu and Sherlock!

  8. WestScott says:
    April 5, 2017 at 10:09 pm

    Love the StuART and the SherLOCK. (OK, that doesn’t really work, but I figured I’d give it a try 😃.)

  9. Kismet says:
    April 6, 2017 at 12:29 am

    Elementary, Watson.

