StuART April 5

Yes, I know that you know we have a visitor with us, but it’s time for some StuART!
Here’s Sherlock enjoying his breakfast this morning.
Haven’t seen puppy toys and a puppy
water bowl in our kitchen in years.
The Scottie Chronicles began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. He passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty canine cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 10 years old in March 2016. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
That is such a great profile of Stuart with the sun on his head! I also think the puppy, water bowl and toys have enhanced the look of your kitchen and should be made permanent.
McDuff’s Mom
Missing Stuart
Lily & Edward
So cute……mom played the video about 5 times and giggled. Sheesh……you’d think we were never that cute. Not that we’re jealous or anything 😊
So cute……mom played the video about 5 times and giggled. Sheesh……you’d think we were never that cute. Not that we’re jealous or anything 😊
Sorry for the double remark. Must have fat-pawed the send key.
Two great looking boys. Enjoy the baby.
No one can take the place of Stuart and Kyla, but now I have a boyfriend of mine own – my darling Sherlock. Love and kisses (I love to kiss a lot) Kaci.
aww, so cute….both of them, Stu and Sherlock!
Love the StuART and the SherLOCK. (OK, that doesn’t really work, but I figured I’d give it a try 😃.)
Elementary, Watson.