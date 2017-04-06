A Boy Named Sue? Well…not really.

You’ve heard of A Boy Named Sue, thanks to Johnny Cash. But these days at our house, there’s a Boy Named Shirley.

IMG_1925

That’s him. Sneaking under the bed. Fast as lightening he is.

IMG_1920

There he is again. Sneaking under the other corner of the bed. So fast, you can almost see his tail disappear.

That’s Shirley.

See, Stuart and Sherlock share a two-syllable name beginning with “S”. Stuart became “Stu” and Sherlock quickly became “Sher”.

But that didn’t last long. Since he got here on Tuesday night, he’s been called all sorts of things.

“Snuggle Bum”, “Sweetie”, “Little Man”, “Boo”, and then, he became “Shirley”. Maybe that should be “Sherley”. Yeah, that’s better.

 

About The Scottie Chronicles

The Scottie Chronicles began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. He passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty canine cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 10 years old in March 2016. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
4 Responses to A Boy Named Sue? Well…not really.

  1. theguster says:
    April 6, 2017 at 4:42 pm

    You must be having the time of your lives with Sherlock and all his puppy antics! I’m sure he doesn’t mind what you call him as long as you call him for his dinner!

    McDuff’s Mom

    Reply
  2. WestScott says:
    April 6, 2017 at 5:16 pm

    “Surely you can’t be serious.”

    “I am serious. . . and don’t call me Shirley.”

    (Great quote from the movie Airplane.)

    No matter what you call him, he SHERLEY is cute!

    Reply
  3. jaspersdoggyworld says:
    April 6, 2017 at 5:51 pm

    Boy, your mum calls you by such nice names. For some reason our mummy never calls Us three nice names. Such cute photos. Mummy says she’d like a Scottie doggy next. Love the three bestest maremmas in all the land.

    Reply
  4. nordhuesn says:
    April 6, 2017 at 6:46 pm

    We Scotties are the best at getting into, under, around and through things! Go Sherrrrrr!

    Reply

