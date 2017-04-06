A Boy Named Sue? Well…not really.

You’ve heard of A Boy Named Sue, thanks to Johnny Cash. But these days at our house, there’s a Boy Named Shirley.

That’s him. Sneaking under the bed. Fast as lightening he is.

There he is again. Sneaking under the other corner of the bed. So fast, you can almost see his tail disappear.

That’s Shirley.

See, Stuart and Sherlock share a two-syllable name beginning with “S”. Stuart became “Stu” and Sherlock quickly became “Sher”.

But that didn’t last long. Since he got here on Tuesday night, he’s been called all sorts of things.

“Snuggle Bum”, “Sweetie”, “Little Man”, “Boo”, and then, he became “Shirley”. Maybe that should be “Sherley”. Yeah, that’s better.