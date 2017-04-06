A Boy Named Sue? Well…not really.

You’ve heard of A Boy Named Sue, thanks to Johnny Cash. But these days at our house, there’s a Boy Named Shirley.
That’s him. Sneaking under the bed. Fast as lightening he is.
There he is again. Sneaking under the other corner of the bed. So fast, you can almost see his tail disappear.
That’s Shirley.
See, Stuart and Sherlock share a two-syllable name beginning with “S”. Stuart became “Stu” and Sherlock quickly became “Sher”.
But that didn’t last long. Since he got here on Tuesday night, he’s been called all sorts of things.
“Snuggle Bum”, “Sweetie”, “Little Man”, “Boo”, and then, he became “Shirley”. Maybe that should be “Sherley”. Yeah, that’s better.
You must be having the time of your lives with Sherlock and all his puppy antics! I’m sure he doesn’t mind what you call him as long as you call him for his dinner!
McDuff’s Mom
“Surely you can’t be serious.”
“I am serious. . . and don’t call me Shirley.”
(Great quote from the movie Airplane.)
No matter what you call him, he SHERLEY is cute!
Boy, your mum calls you by such nice names. For some reason our mummy never calls Us three nice names. Such cute photos. Mummy says she’d like a Scottie doggy next. Love the three bestest maremmas in all the land.
We Scotties are the best at getting into, under, around and through things! Go Sherrrrrr!