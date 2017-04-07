Friday’s Foto Fun – Sherlock’s Shoes

About The Scottie Chronicles

The Scottie Chronicles began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. He passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty canine cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 10 years old in March 2016. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
5 Responses to Friday’s Foto Fun – Sherlock’s Shoes

  1. easyweimaraner says:
    April 7, 2017 at 9:09 am

    shoe must go on, right?

  2. Maddie's Mom Forever says:
    April 7, 2017 at 9:14 am

    I remember those days. Mine taught me to NEVER kick off your shoes at the door. She would only mess with one shoe. Lost a couple pairs to damage (Chewed up) before she got me trained.

  3. nordhuesn says:
    April 7, 2017 at 9:17 am

    Duffy used to take shoes and “hide” them under the dining room table. They were in plain sight to us hoomans, but he thought he had a secret cache. He never chewed them, just took them. Now with And and Ruby that’s another story. All shoes were put away.

  4. Two French Bulldogs says:
    April 7, 2017 at 9:18 am

    Do they stink?
    Lily & Edward

  5. theguster says:
    April 7, 2017 at 9:26 am

    Sherlock is thinking…
    “What a find! Shoes with LACES! They must be for me, they’re blue!”

    McDuff’s Mom

Go ahead...Bark Out Loud! ArroOOOO!

