Silent Sunday

easter bunny13

About The Scottie Chronicles

The Scottie Chronicles began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. He passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty canine cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 10 years old in March 2016. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
11 Responses to Silent Sunday

  1. easyweimaraner says:
    April 16, 2017 at 10:08 am

    absolutely :o) you look bunnyful :o)

  2. WestScott says:
    April 16, 2017 at 10:11 am

    Of course you look eggsactly like the Easter Bunny!

    It’s been a long time since the last post, been a bit worried about you. Then I thought that maybe you went under cover with Sherlock!

  3. Leah. 😍 says:
    April 16, 2017 at 10:17 am

    I would have known it wasn’t the Easter Bunny except by the sound of your voice, Sweet Stuart!! 😍💙😍

  4. theguster says:
    April 16, 2017 at 10:54 am

    I was eggspecting to find you in your Easter finery, Stuart. You make the best Scottishbunnyterrier!
    Ears to a Happy Easter, everybody!

    McDuff’s Mom

  5. Kismet says:
    April 16, 2017 at 11:03 am

    Where’s Elmer Fudd now that we really need him?

  7. Sue Ellen says:
    April 16, 2017 at 12:59 pm

    Such cuteness !!!

  8. Anonymous says:
    April 16, 2017 at 2:04 pm

    One of my favorites. Happy holiday.

  9. Anonymous says:
    April 16, 2017 at 2:09 pm

    Corkscot is not anonymous. Mom does not have internet access and is challenged

  10. nordhuesn says:
    April 16, 2017 at 5:59 pm

    You are eggzactly what we thought…….hoppy Easter!

  11. Marty the Manx says:
    April 16, 2017 at 11:01 pm

    You are a purrfect Easter Bunny 🙂 Happy Easter!

