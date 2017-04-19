I may have been missing in action lately, but that doesn’t mean I haven’t been thinking of Scotties and StuART. Here are three lovelies. Just for you.
And just because you’ve been so patient during my absence, here are three more:
Weeeeeeee! It’s always time for some StuART!
The Scottie Chronicles began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. He passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty canine cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 10 years old in March 2016. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
StuART x 3 x 2 = 6! All wonderful pictures! (Welcome back!)
Thank you!
yes always… ;O))) arrrooooo!
How are youROOOooooo? We’re thinking about you and your upcoming election. Yikes!
Hooray! STUart, a great way to start the day!
McDuff’s Mom
Indeed. Thank you friends!
Ahhhhh, love the pictures
Snorts
Lily & Edward
Y’all are the best. Here’s to Lily and Edward (and peep)!
Hooray for Wednesday, it got you off your duff.
Thank dawgness for that.
YAY!! More is always best.
Yes it is!!!!
Thanks for the ‘sweet memories’ photos. ♥
We know you have been busy so this was a treat for all of us.
Be well and happy dear Nan
♪ ArOoO♪ !
Sue Ellen, you’re a peach of a pal!!!!
Wonderful memories….. Peeptress I had to google your post; for some reason we are not getting the emails. HELP!
Oh my goodness. Try subscribing again???? Oh me.
Great set of pictures
WooHoo a six pack of StuART! Love them all!!!!!!