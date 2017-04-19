StuART X 3

I may have been missing in action lately, but that doesn’t mean I haven’t been thinking of Scotties and StuART. Here are three lovelies. Just for you.

And just because you’ve been so patient during my absence, here are three more:

Weeeeeeee! It’s always time for some StuART!

The Scottie Chronicles began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. He passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty canine cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 10 years old in March 2016. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
18 Responses to StuART X 3

  1. WestScott says:
    April 19, 2017 at 8:17 am

    StuART x 3 x 2 = 6! All wonderful pictures! (Welcome back!)

  2. easyweimaraner says:
    April 19, 2017 at 8:17 am

    yes always… ;O))) arrrooooo!

  3. theguster says:
    April 19, 2017 at 8:22 am

    Hooray! STUart, a great way to start the day!

    McDuff’s Mom

  4. Two French Bulldogs says:
    April 19, 2017 at 9:26 am

    Ahhhhh, love the pictures
    Snorts
    Lily & Edward

  5. Kismet says:
    April 19, 2017 at 9:51 am

    Hooray for Wednesday, it got you off your duff.

  6. nordhuesn says:
    April 19, 2017 at 10:25 am

    YAY!! More is always best.

  7. Sue Ellen says:
    April 19, 2017 at 10:52 am

    Thanks for the ‘sweet memories’ photos. ♥
    We know you have been busy so this was a treat for all of us.
    Be well and happy dear Nan
    ♪ ArOoO♪ !

  8. rjkeyedup says:
    April 19, 2017 at 6:21 pm

    Wonderful memories….. Peeptress I had to google your post; for some reason we are not getting the emails. HELP!

  9. corkscot says:
    April 19, 2017 at 8:06 pm

    Great set of pictures

  10. Marty the Manx says:
    April 19, 2017 at 9:03 pm

    WooHoo a six pack of StuART! Love them all!!!!!!

