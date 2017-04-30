-
Silent Sunday
This entry was posted in The Scottie Chronicles. Bookmark the permalink.
oooh this cute ears…. that’s a super sunday photo…
Oh my goodness…pitter patter, pitter patter, be still my beating heart!
McDuff’s Mom
What a sweetie! This is Sherlock, we presume?!? Or do you have something to tell us??
I can not wait until you show us your new little darling.
Bentley
If you don’t get a Scottie soon, all of us will each send you a squirrel.
Sherlock you are just a heart stealer!
Such a cutie! I hope you’ll tell us some details about your time with him.
So cute!
Kismet, that is quite the threat!
Old or fresh scratches?