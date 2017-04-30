Silent Sunday 

About The Scottie Chronicles

The Scottie Chronicles began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. He passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty canine cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 10 years old in March 2016. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
10 Responses to Silent Sunday 

  1. easyweimaraner says:
    April 30, 2017 at 9:09 am

    oooh this cute ears…. that’s a super sunday photo…

  2. theguster says:
    April 30, 2017 at 9:18 am

    Oh my goodness…pitter patter, pitter patter, be still my beating heart!

    McDuff’s Mom

  3. nordhuesn says:
    April 30, 2017 at 9:51 am

    What a sweetie! This is Sherlock, we presume?!? Or do you have something to tell us??

  4. bentley2 says:
    April 30, 2017 at 10:33 am

    I can not wait until you show us your new little darling.
    Bentley

  5. Kismet says:
    April 30, 2017 at 10:53 am

    If you don’t get a Scottie soon, all of us will each send you a squirrel.

  6. Marty the Manx says:
    April 30, 2017 at 11:29 am

    Sherlock you are just a heart stealer!

  7. Jackie says:
    April 30, 2017 at 11:44 am

    Such a cutie! I hope you’ll tell us some details about your time with him.

  9. Skyler Braveheart says:
    April 30, 2017 at 5:00 pm

    Kismet, that is quite the threat!

  10. corkscot says:
    April 30, 2017 at 7:42 pm

    Old or fresh scratches?

