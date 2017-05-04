Throwback Thursday – Sort Of

Yeah, yeah, I know it’s Thursday, but we haven’t celebrated Wednesday yet! So here we go….time for some Watercolor Wednesday StuART!

So there. Wednesday sufficiently celebrated. Time for a Throwback Thursday:

Remember the pool at Keswick? The hotel in Charlottesville, Virginia? Oh boy. Memories. Aren’t they fun?

Hey, you guys, I know I’ve been a little missing in action lately and I apologize for that. I’m getting used to a new work environment in another office and, frankly, it’s put a cramp in my blogging style.

But, on the positive side, The Dad Peep has been spending lots of time with Sherlock lately and I’ve been loving that little Scottie through osmosis. I’ve got some little movies to share with you.

Thanks for the comments and visits. I’m going to curl up and read them all now…..Weeeeee!