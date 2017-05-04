Throwback Thursday – Sort Of

Yeah, yeah, I know it’s Thursday, but we haven’t celebrated Wednesday yet! So here we go….time for some Watercolor Wednesday StuART!
So there. Wednesday sufficiently celebrated. Time for a Throwback Thursday:
Remember the pool at Keswick? The hotel in Charlottesville, Virginia? Oh boy. Memories. Aren’t they fun?
Hey, you guys, I know I’ve been a little missing in action lately and I apologize for that. I’m getting used to a new work environment in another office and, frankly, it’s put a cramp in my blogging style.
But, on the positive side, The Dad Peep has been spending lots of time with Sherlock lately and I’ve been loving that little Scottie through osmosis. I’ve got some little movies to share with you.
Thanks for the comments and visits. I’m going to curl up and read them all now…..Weeeeee!
Tomorrow is a special day – Cinco de Mayo & Ozzy’s Birthday – he will be six years old!
ARoooooooo…..
Great StuART, and love the picture of the pool. Is Stuart trying to figure it out, or is he looking at his reflection? Sherlock stories and little movies would be appreciated!!!
I totally understand about new work environments. Our company recently went through a merger, had a HUGE reduction in force, lost two bosses I absolutely loved, I have a job, but in a new group and new responsibilities, working overtime . . . some days it’s just too much. But I LOVE seeing pictures of Sweet Stuart and Sweet Sherlock! And, I’m getting my apartment ready for my Sweet DeeDee who will be here in a few weeks! Can you see me smile? 💗😍💗
We miss you!!!!! Glad to hear from you.
Curling up with comments sounds like fun!
Ahh..there he is!
Lily & Edward
We always enjoy StuArt. We need more pictures of Sherlock.