Throwback Thursday – Sort Of

Posted on May 4, 2017 by

Yeah, yeah, I know it’s Thursday, but we haven’t celebrated Wednesday yet! So here we go….time for some Watercolor Wednesday StuART!

So there. Wednesday sufficiently celebrated. Time for a Throwback Thursday:

Remember the pool at Keswick? The hotel in Charlottesville, Virginia? Oh boy. Memories. Aren’t they fun?

Hey, you guys, I know I’ve been a little missing in action lately and I apologize for that. I’m getting used to a new work environment in another office and, frankly, it’s put a cramp in my blogging style.

But, on the positive side, The Dad Peep has been spending lots of time with Sherlock lately and I’ve been loving that little Scottie through osmosis. I’ve got some little movies to share with you.

Thanks for the comments and visits. I’m going to curl up and read them all now…..Weeeeee!

About The Scottie Chronicles

The Scottie Chronicles began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. He passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty canine cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 10 years old in March 2016. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
7 Responses to Throwback Thursday – Sort Of

  1. rjkeyedup says:
    May 4, 2017 at 8:56 pm

    Tomorrow is a special day – Cinco de Mayo & Ozzy’s Birthday – he will be six years old!
    ARoooooooo…..

    Reply
  2. WestScott says:
    May 4, 2017 at 9:32 pm

    Great StuART, and love the picture of the pool. Is Stuart trying to figure it out, or is he looking at his reflection? Sherlock stories and little movies would be appreciated!!!

    Reply
  3. Leah. 😍 says:
    May 4, 2017 at 10:16 pm

    I totally understand about new work environments. Our company recently went through a merger, had a HUGE reduction in force, lost two bosses I absolutely loved, I have a job, but in a new group and new responsibilities, working overtime . . . some days it’s just too much. But I LOVE seeing pictures of Sweet Stuart and Sweet Sherlock! And, I’m getting my apartment ready for my Sweet DeeDee who will be here in a few weeks! Can you see me smile? 💗😍💗

    Reply
  4. nordhuesn says:
    May 4, 2017 at 10:17 pm

    We miss you!!!!! Glad to hear from you.

    Reply
  5. Kismet says:
    May 4, 2017 at 11:57 pm

    Curling up with comments sounds like fun!

    Reply
  6. Two French Bulldogs says:
    May 5, 2017 at 3:56 pm

    Ahh..there he is!
    Lily & Edward

    Reply
  7. corkscot says:
    May 5, 2017 at 8:08 pm

    We always enjoy StuArt. We need more pictures of Sherlock.

    Reply

