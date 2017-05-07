Silent Sunday but turn up your sound….

May 7, 2017

The Scottie Chronicles began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. He passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty canine cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 10 years old in March 2016. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
6 Responses to Silent Sunday but turn up your sound….

  1. easyweimaraner says:
    May 7, 2017 at 11:51 am

    the cutest little helper ever… and he can shake that bag much better than all humans ;O)))

    Reply
  2. Humphrey & Cherry says:
    May 7, 2017 at 12:24 pm

    He is adorable and doing such a good! job of helping…Humphrey & Cherry

    Reply
  3. theguster says:
    May 7, 2017 at 12:33 pm

    Of course that sweet little pup had to get in on the action and help out! His tail and booty was shaking along with the bag! LOL!

    McDuff’s Mom

    Reply
  4. Animals Are Feeling Beings Too says:
    May 7, 2017 at 2:21 pm

    Looks like you have a little helper! 🙂

    Reply
  5. starfighter441 says:
    May 7, 2017 at 3:27 pm

    Has Sherlock moved in with you for good?

    Reply
  6. Leah. 😍 says:
    May 7, 2017 at 3:35 pm

    Sweet Sherlock is just way too cute!! We should all have such a Cute Helper!! 😍

    Reply

