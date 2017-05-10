StuART

Yippee! It’s always time for StuART!!

About The Scottie Chronicles

The Scottie Chronicles began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. He passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty canine cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 10 years old in March 2016. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
9 Responses to StuART

  1. theguster says:
    May 10, 2017 at 8:31 pm

    Love that look! Yes, Stuart, snoopervising isn’t as easy as it looks!

    McDuff’s Mom

    Reply
  2. WestScott says:
    May 10, 2017 at 9:11 pm

    Yippee for StuART!!!!!

    Reply
  3. rjkeyedup says:
    May 10, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    ahh Stuart, love that stinkeye stare!

    Reply
  4. Leah. 😍 says:
    May 10, 2017 at 10:25 pm

    Sweet, Sweet Boy!! 💙

    Reply
  6. Kismet says:
    May 11, 2017 at 9:32 am

    For a Friday Foto Fun, put some rose-colored glasses on him.

    Reply
  7. nordhuesn says:
    May 11, 2017 at 9:53 am

    Love us some Stuart!

    Reply
  8. Two French Bulldogs says:
    May 11, 2017 at 11:00 am

    Always time! Mom wishes we could live as long as kitties
    snorts,
    Lily & Edward

    Reply
  9. Marty the Manx says:
    May 11, 2017 at 10:19 pm

    Luv luv luv it!!!!!!!!

    Reply

