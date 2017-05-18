StuART – The 1st

It’s Thursday. And though Wednesday is the official StuART day, any day is a good day to celebrate Scottie art. Yes? Yes.
Here’s the face that launched a thousand StuARTs.
Note to self: tally up how many StuARTs there are.
The Scottie Chronicles began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. He passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty canine cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 10 years old in March 2016. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
yes… every day is the perfect day for scottie art… and for stu-art…
PAWFECT! I would luffs every day to be a StuART day
Loves and licky kisses
Princess Leah xxx
Stuart, the one and only! He might be imitated but can never be duplicated! We love StuART any day of the week; it’s like our morning coffee, our favorite slippers or a comfy chair, it just makes life better!
McDuff’s Mom
A day late but not a dollar short.
Perfection. We will take Stu-ART any day!!!