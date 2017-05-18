StuART – The 1st

It’s Thursday. And though Wednesday is the official StuART day, any day is a good day to celebrate Scottie art. Yes? Yes.

Here’s the face that launched a thousand StuARTs. 

Note to self: tally up how many StuARTs there are. 

About The Scottie Chronicles

The Scottie Chronicles began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. He passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty canine cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 10 years old in March 2016. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
5 Responses to StuART – The 1st

  1. easyweimaraner says:
    May 18, 2017 at 10:56 am

    yes… every day is the perfect day for scottie art… and for stu-art…

  2. Princess Leah says:
    May 18, 2017 at 11:03 am

    PAWFECT! I would luffs every day to be a StuART day
    Loves and licky kisses
    Princess Leah xxx

  3. theguster says:
    May 18, 2017 at 11:04 am

    Stuart, the one and only! He might be imitated but can never be duplicated! We love StuART any day of the week; it’s like our morning coffee, our favorite slippers or a comfy chair, it just makes life better!

    McDuff’s Mom

  4. Kismet says:
    May 18, 2017 at 1:01 pm

    A day late but not a dollar short.

  5. Marty the Manx says:
    May 19, 2017 at 8:10 pm

    Perfection. We will take Stu-ART any day!!!

