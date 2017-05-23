Sherlock’s a Sleeper

Posted on May 23, 2017 by

It’s been a while since you’ve heard an update about our pal Sherlock. 

He’s growing into quite the young man. As well as a true Scottie.

Pooped under the hydrangea bush. Must have been a tough day snoopervising!

The Dad Peep and I get to see him on Friday. Yippee! A much-needed Scottie fix!

About The Scottie Chronicles

The Scottie Chronicles began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. He passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty canine cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 10 years old in March 2016. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
8 Responses to Sherlock’s a Sleeper

  1. rjkeyedup says:
    May 23, 2017 at 4:41 pm

    What better place to go than that… Ozzy & Callie have both left a load at Pet Smart on occasion. LOL Arooo to Peeptress & all the bloggers.

    Reply
  2. Jackie says:
    May 23, 2017 at 5:08 pm

    He’s really growing! Does he have a whitish patch on his back or is that just reflected light?

    Reply
  3. Two French Bulldogs says:
    May 23, 2017 at 5:24 pm

    You are adorable
    Lily & Edward

    Reply
  4. Kismet says:
    May 23, 2017 at 5:59 pm

    You need to get him a sidekick. Watson, anyone?

    Reply
  5. nordhuesn says:
    May 23, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    He has gotten so big……and is still adorable. He has some bridle in him, yes? Have fun when he visits. Keep us posted.

    Reply
  6. easyweimaraner says:
    May 24, 2017 at 1:20 am

    he is beautiful… and maybe he is like the human-sherlock-guy who solved crime cases while he slept :o)

    Reply
  7. bentley2 says:
    May 24, 2017 at 9:23 am

    Deep in thought I see. Wishing for a brother or sister maybe.

    Reply
  8. Sue Ellen says:
    May 24, 2017 at 9:43 am

    what a ‘love’. sigh… snuggle him for us please.

    Reply

