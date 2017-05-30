It’s Never Too Late

Posted on May 30, 2017 by

It’s never too late to honor the fallen. Thank you to each and every one of the brave millions who protected our freedoms.

Arrr Roooo!

About The Scottie Chronicles

The Scottie Chronicles began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. He passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty canine cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 10 years old in March 2016. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
3 Responses to It’s Never Too Late

  1. nordhuesn says:
    May 30, 2017 at 4:39 pm

    Well said. Saaalute! Go Navy, Army Strong, Aim High Air Force, Semper Fidelis Marines, Semper Paratus Coast Guard.

  2. Kismet says:
    May 30, 2017 at 5:45 pm

    You’re just early for next year.

  3. easyweimaraner says:
    May 31, 2017 at 1:46 am

    arroooo to all who fought for freedom and peace…

