What terrier owner hasn’t experienced “squirrel!!!!”? Or any dog peep for that matter. There’s something about these rats with tails that drive them nuts.
This one, and his family – they’re all driving me nuts. They sit and stare at me through my kitchen window. Nice. NOT.
Like this nasty guy.
Would that Angel Stuart and Angel BoBo were alive to give ’em the what for.
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
About The Scottie Chronicles
The Scottie Chronicles began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. He passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty canine cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 10 years old in March 2016. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
This entry was posted in The Scottie Chronicles
. Bookmark the permalink
.
Squirrels and turtles! They come in the yard after a rain. Miss Deita would pick turtles up and shake them. I’m convinced she mistook them for her treat ball. 😆
We have an Oak tree in the back yard (which is all fenced) and Walnut trees on both sides of the house, so it’s “squirrel central” here year round – tons of fun with Terriers, for sure! If it weren’t for the noise (aka: barking) and the fact no one listens when in “squirrel mode”, I’d probably think the squirrels were cute and entertaining. It is a bit creepy to have them watch you, though!
I hate them also. Trees belong to birds.
We go crazy at em.
Hey, if you wants me to, I can be overs there in two shakes of a squirrel’s tail….
no charge….okays, I lied, I charge 3 cookies and a margarita….
Kisses,
Ruby ♥
they are rare here, but they sent pigeon-troops and rabbits to drive me crazy…