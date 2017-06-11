Silent Sunday 

Posted on June 11, 2017 by

About The Scottie Chronicles

The Scottie Chronicles began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. He passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty canine cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 10 years old in March 2016. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
6 Responses to Silent Sunday 

  1. easyweimaraner says:
    June 11, 2017 at 1:16 am

    what was the thingy what caught your attention? a mouse or a squirrel?

  2. nordhuesn says:
    June 11, 2017 at 9:17 am

    Always the stalwart guard! Who will mind the castle now???

  3. WestScott says:
    June 11, 2017 at 9:18 am

    😀😀😀😀😀

  4. Kismet says:
    June 11, 2017 at 10:22 am

    You’ll never give up a place that has entertainment like that.

  5. rjkeyedup says:
    June 11, 2017 at 12:20 pm

    always nice to see a photo of Stuart…. PS mommy says your cushions are her favorite color.
    Aaroooo!

  6. rubytheairedale says:
    June 11, 2017 at 8:21 pm

    Is that a tree rat??! Oh Stuart, you always knew how to stare one of those down…
    Kisses,
    Ruby ♥

