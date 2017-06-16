WWSS?
What would Stuart say if he knew I’d missed so many blog posts over the last few months? Hum? What would he say if he knew I hadn’t been making the rounds to visit his friends’ blogs and to say hi?
He’d arrOOOOO, I know that. And he’d be mad. I always hated it when he was mad. He made no bones about being mad.
Remember?
And he let you know what was on his mind. Always.
Remember?
I do know this. He loved Friday’s Foto Fun.
So, let’s have some fun.
Sorry I’ve been AWOL Angel Stuart. I really am. To which he’d reply, “Hey Peepstress, don’t apologize to moi. Say you’re sorry to my friends why don’t cha?”
And he’d be right. Sorry friends.
No apologies necessary here, Peepstress! I am sure you are very busy showing your house, sorting things and packing. There is just soooooooo much to do, and I KNOW IT TOO WELL!
I’m sure Stuart would cut you some slack, this time! I do hope the process goes fast for you both!
McDuff’s Mom
Me too! Thanks for the understanding. Being in limbo isn’t fun is it? Our house STILL hasn’t sold, but we’re using this time to continue sorting and getting ready to sell things we no longer need. AND to figure out where we’re going next. Hang in there with me and the Dad Peep and we’ll all be celebrating a new 4-legged friend. Sometime. Sooner rather than later. I pray! Hugs to you all. The Peepstress.
I love those pictures with the head back in the lips pursed and arrooing with all his heart. I’ve never known it Scotty to keep his opinion to himself that’s why I love them so!!!!
They don’t hold back do they! Gotta luv ’em. Thank goodness we all luv ’em. Memories are just as good as the real thing. Wait. Did I say that? Memories are fine, but not the real thing. So nice to hear from you.
You better tell her to get movin buddy
Lily & Edward
HAAAAAAA! Thanks for slapping me around. Couldn’t have come from a better person. Or, persons. Or persons with 2 and 4 legs!!!!!!!!! Weeeeee!
We missed you!!!!! Certainly our peeps know all to well the situation you’re in. Been there, done that. You are smarter,though as they had 2 mortgages for several months and we had to have the really cheap treats. Aroooo!
We’re always glad to here from you whenever it is. Abby Lab
Just thinking today that you’ve been very quiet – figured the new job was taking much of your time! Ozzy & Callie went for their checkups at the dogtor today – all OK! Aroooo…. still waiting to hear about new scottie cousins! Paws crossed.
Surely, he’d be Sulking Stu.
oh you are at galerie lafayette stuart… well done… summersale starts in 11 days :o)