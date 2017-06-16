WWSS?

What would Stuart say if he knew I’d missed so many blog posts over the last few months? Hum? What would he say if he knew I hadn’t been making the rounds to visit his friends’ blogs and to say hi?

He’d arrOOOOO, I know that. And he’d be mad. I always hated it when he was mad. He made no bones about being mad.

Remember?

And he let you know what was on his mind. Always.

Remember?

I do know this. He loved Friday’s Foto Fun.

So, let’s have some fun.

Sorry I’ve been AWOL Angel Stuart. I really am. To which he’d reply, “Hey Peepstress, don’t apologize to moi. Say you’re sorry to my friends why don’t cha?”

And he’d be right. Sorry friends.