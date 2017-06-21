I love me some StuART. I also love me some Angel Kyla household that coined the term “StuART”. Thanks pals. And thanks to all of you who have been so patient and supportive as the Dad Peep and I attempt thinking of bringing a 4-foot loved one of the Scottie persuasion into our home. Wherever that may be. And whenever that may be. It might be sooner than we think.
Here’s to StuART! Please enjoy!
He loved riding on the ferry between Jamestown and Surry. And I love this one. Hope you do, too!
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
About The Scottie Chronicles
The Scottie Chronicles began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. He passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty canine cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 10 years old in March 2016. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
We hope there are four feet in your home soon!
I love it too… I never was on a ferry, but the mama said soon I will see if I love it… or not ;o)
Soon, as in imminent?
How could we not love it??