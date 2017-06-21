I love me some StuART. I also love me some Angel Kyla household that coined the term “StuART”. Thanks pals. And thanks to all of you who have been so patient and supportive as the Dad Peep and I attempt thinking of bringing a 4-foot loved one of the Scottie persuasion into our home. Wherever that may be. And whenever that may be. It might be sooner than we think.

Here’s to StuART! Please enjoy!

He loved riding on the ferry between Jamestown and Surry. And I love this one. Hope you do, too!