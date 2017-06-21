Watercolor Wednesday – StuART

Posted on June 21, 2017 by

I love me some StuART. I also love me some Angel Kyla household that coined the term “StuART”.  Thanks pals. And thanks to all of you who have been so patient and supportive as the Dad Peep and I attempt thinking of bringing a 4-foot loved one of the Scottie persuasion into our home. Wherever that may be. And whenever that may be. It might be sooner than we think.

Here’s to StuART! Please enjoy!

ferrytwo

He loved riding on the ferry between Jamestown and Surry. And I love this one. Hope you do, too!

 

About The Scottie Chronicles

The Scottie Chronicles began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. He passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty canine cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 10 years old in March 2016. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
This entry was posted in art, dog art, Scottish Terriers, The Scottie Chronicles and tagged . Bookmark the permalink.

4 Responses to Watercolor Wednesday – StuART

  1. Roxanne, Callie & Mandy says:
    June 21, 2017 at 9:07 am

    We hope there are four feet in your home soon!

    Reply
  2. easyweimaraner says:
    June 21, 2017 at 9:11 am

    I love it too… I never was on a ferry, but the mama said soon I will see if I love it… or not ;o)

    Reply
  3. Kismet says:
    June 21, 2017 at 10:23 am

    Soon, as in imminent?

    Reply
  4. nordhuesn says:
    June 21, 2017 at 10:30 am

    How could we not love it??

    Reply

Go ahead...Bark Out Loud! ArroOOOO!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s