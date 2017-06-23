Friday’s Foto Fun X3

Greetings pals. It’s Friday. And you know it’s time for some fun. Here you go:
I know there’s food under here.
Dogs know everything. And they can figure out how to get what they want. Just like that guy. And because he looks like an Easy dog to me, here’s a funny foto of Angel Easy.
Hey, Easy, say ArrOOOO ROOOO to everybody where you are, OKAY? Find Angel Stuart and give him a big belly rub from all of us.
And tell him that even though he wore it well, I’m sorry I made him wear a bandana. (He was such a good sport.)
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
About The Scottie Chronicles
The Scottie Chronicles began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. He passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty canine cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 10 years old in March 2016. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
Recalling the tender moments with our furkids before they crossed The Bridge can be bittersweet indeed. We must focus on the mutual love and devotion between ourselves and them and its reward, which is beyond measure, to help heal our broken hearts.
McDuff’s Mom
Stuart looks spiffy in the bandana, and I’m sure he knew it. The red, white and black are a striking combination!
Every good scottie enjoys their mom going gaga when wearing a new bandana!
I guess going to the bridge isn’t so bad after all. All my friends are there.
thanks for sharing . we always enjoy your photos ♥