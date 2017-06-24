At the market

Sherlock’s peeps took him to the farmers market this morning. We met them there and everyone had a big time. He turns six months old tomorrow. Sweet thing.
OMG how much fun!!! That corgi is so lucky to have met Sherlock. So did u buy Sherlock some fresh green beans? Never to young to taste something wonderful. Aroooo!
Farmer’s market means GREEN BEANS!