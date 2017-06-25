Silent Sunday

-
So that’s what being a brown noser is.
Only the nose knows where I’ve been
I guess you can consider that sunscreen!
McDuff’s Mom
Too cute!!! Nothing quite like a dog on the beach!
So this is what sand tastes like??