StuART – end of June

Weeeee! Fun for Wednesday. June = Beach = Fun = StuART.
Weeeee! Fun for Wednesday. June = Beach = Fun = StuART.
|rjkeyedup on StuART – end of Jun…
|easyweimaraner on StuART – end of Jun…
|speedyrabbit on StuART – end of Jun…
|Skyler Braveheart on StuART – end of Jun…
|nordhuesn on StuART – end of Jun…
|Sue Ellen on StuART – end of Jun…
|Becky on Silent Sunday
|rjkeyedup on Silent Sunday
|WestScott on Silent Sunday
|theguster on Silent Sunday
The Scottie Chronicles began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. He passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty canine cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 10 years old in March 2016. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
Wonderful and sweet memories…thank you for sharing.♥
Fun = StuArt!
Such an evocative illustration! Xxx
Lovely,reminds me of my trips to the beach,xx Speedy
oooh how beautiful… I always have the beach party of stuart&ranger in my mind when I see stuart on the beach… that were the good old times…
enjoy each day for like the grains of sand they wash away quickly… arrooo