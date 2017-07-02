Silent Sunday 

Posted on July 2, 2017 by

About The Scottie Chronicles

The Scottie Chronicles began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. He passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty canine cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 10 years old in March 2016. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
4 Responses to Silent Sunday 

  1. nordhuesn says:
    July 2, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    For there were green alligators and long neck geese, Scottie dogs with vests and some chimpanzees, cats and rats and elephants, but sure as you’re born the loveliest of all was ……..Stuart!!!!.

    Reply
  2. Kaci says:
    July 2, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    She wants to find something like that. Our “collectibles” are not so nice. Just Kali, Kismet and Yours Truly are the only “collectables” that we have.

    Reply
  3. Kismet says:
    July 3, 2017 at 1:26 am

    If I were made of metal, I’d be silent also. But I’m not-SQUAAAAAAAWK!

    Reply
  4. easyweimaraner says:
    July 3, 2017 at 1:34 am

    that’s cute!!! and I love that the little guys wear a coat… the small details make it to a super eyecatcher ;o)

    Reply

