Happy 4th!

Posted on July 4, 2017 by

Yankee Doodle Stu

About The Scottie Chronicles

The Scottie Chronicles began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. He passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty canine cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 10 years old in March 2016. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
This entry was posted in The Scottie Chronicles. Bookmark the permalink.

4 Responses to Happy 4th!

  1. theguster says:
    July 4, 2017 at 10:50 am

    YOU are a dandy, Yankee Doodle, Stu!

    McDuff’s Mom

    Reply
  2. WestScott says:
    July 4, 2017 at 11:39 am

    Happy 4th Yankee Doodle Stu, and everyone else! The huge local fireworks display was last night, and there will be more fireworks and firecrackers tonight, so the ThunderShirt is being put to good use at our house!

    Reply
  3. rjkeyedup says:
    July 4, 2017 at 12:15 pm

    Mommy used lavender oil and ‘compusure’ natural chews to help us cope with the loud booms that have been going on since Saturday. Happy Fourth everyone.

    Reply
  4. nordhuesn says:
    July 4, 2017 at 1:09 pm

    God bless us all on this national day to celebrate freedom! Nice hat, Stuart!

    Reply

Go ahead...Bark Out Loud! ArroOOOO!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s