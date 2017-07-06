July is a good month to think about things. The year’s half over. The rest of the year is about to unfold. Change is in the air. For better or worse, you’d better settle into your seat because the world keeps spinning and it’s best to just hang on and see what happens. And hope for the best.
Our house is still on the market. No offers. And the world keeps spinning.
Our big future plans are on hold for the most part. And the world keeps spinning.
It’s time to get a pup. Remember these precious things? I think they’re about a year old now. Maybe two? Could it be?
Hard to imagine these little sausages growing into big, strong Scots. They’re so little! And precious! But they did. And they’re beautiful big babies. I think I saw them on Facebook today. They’re so happy. Their peeps are, too.
The Dad Peep and I can’t wait anymore. For something to happen. So, we’re on a list.
A waiting list. For a Scottie boy.
It took a lot of thought. Maybe too much thought. But that’s the way it had to be. Grief takes its toll in so many different ways. On different people. Differently.
Late last week, we took the plunge and asked a trusted Scottie fount of knowledge and experience for help and advice. Will there be a Scot pup in our home sooner rather than later? Maybe not sooner, but the answer is “yes”. At some point.
And that makes us very, very happy. We’re ready.
Maybe there’s a rescue for us? Could be.
Please stay with us as we travel along the path of this new journey.
As Stuart always said, “It takes a village with you people. The Peepstress can’t do anything herself. She needs some help.”
“Yes, I do little man. I need all the help I can get. So point the Dad Peep and me in the right direction, would you?”
Oh yeah, he already did that. ; ) And now, we wait.
we will wait with you… and we hope that once a scottie boy comes to you who will travel with you … then you are 4… two peeps and once scottie in your heart and one on your side…
What a wonderful thought! Thank you so much.
We are waiting with you! I got my Sweet RockBARKinoff’s Magic Melody (aka my Sweet DeeDee) about a month ago. I’m sure she’s already well acquainted with my Sweet Mac’s presence as your new Sweet Scottie will be aware of Seeet Stuart’s presence when they arrive. Many blessings while you wait! ❤️
OOOHHHHH! I’m so happy to learn of Sweet DeeDee! Thank you for traveling along with us. Can’t wait!
Paws crossed that the wait is short and sweet – remember two is much more fun & then you and dad peep would both have a scottie to cuddle and fuss over at the same time.
Aarooo to you this wonderful morning hearing such pawsitive news.
Many, many thanks my friends. ArOOOOO!
What wonderful news! Whether from a Breeder, or Rescue, there is a special wee one out there…..and lots of mutual joy when you find one another. ♥️♥️♥️♥️ Fiona
FIONA! I haven’t followed your antics much these days and I’m sorry for that. Say hi to your Momma!
We’re so happy to be whirling on this planet with you!!
Since we brought a new wee one into our home last year, we know how much it helps hearts to heal!!
XOXO
Piper, Celti, Bonnie, Ruben and Ivy
PS – we know our Angel Lilly”bug” and your Angel Stuart are guiding a pup to you!!
I think so, too, Lynn. I think so, too. THANK YOU!!! For everything!
Our hearts are filled with joy and anticipation as we wait with you. You n Dad peep are full of love and Scottie knowledge for this next chapter. Stuart and Bobo will be by your side with the rest of us.
Now I’m going to cry……THANK YOU!
I am VERY excited fur you…the right pup is out there just waiting to be discovered and I have no doubt Stuart will be guiding you in the right direction!
Loves and licky kisses
Princess Leah xxx
Thank you Leah!!!
I am so very, very Happy for you that you feel ready for a new happy little Scottie.
My Scottie came from Joan D. S. Geary
MOUNTAIN VIEW
478 Stover Shop Road
Churchville, Virginia 24421
Phone: (540) 337-7277
My groomer says that she has never had such good Scotties before. I and my brother see her every 6 weeks and she just loves us. My mom says we are the best boys. Just in case you may want to check out someone else.
Bentley and Mom.
Thank you so very much for this information!!!!!!! It doesn’t hurt to be on two lists, does it? I think not.
Rescues are good. Kyla was a rescue and in her early life she was knocked around. Kaci and Kali are rescues Rescues who have had a rough go of life are very grateful for the type of home you’re providing. That being said-I’m gonna be happy for you with any new Scot.
Oh Kismet. Oh me, oh my. This is gonna be fun!!! Thanks for following along!
What wonderful news!!! I’m very, very happy for you. 🙂
Thanks Jackie!! I’ve been thinking of you lately.
I could not be happier for you and the Dad Peep! My heart skipped a beat when I began reading the news. It is time, it is right and it will be wonderful, whatever Scottie finds his way to you. As the others said, it is Angel Stuart who is behind this, for sure! His wish is our wish; that you both find love, joy and happiness again no matter WHAT house you live in!
X0X0X0
McDuff’s Mom
We;re so happy to hear this and we understand. After we lost Barkley so suddenly, I didn’t want to think about another Lab and then we saw Abby’s cute face on a local Lab adoption sight. She was so scared and skinny looking but her foster Mom said she was incredibly sweet and smart and well behaved. As a senior we knew getting a good home would be harder for her, so we got her and couldn’t be happier with her. Things do seem to fall in place – just not on a schedule we like.
Oh my dawg! Precious
Lily & Edward
We hope a Scottish lad finds his way to your home asap.
O yes ! We are all with you in this adventure . So “LET THE FUN BEGIN” … ♥
Happy faces all around.
ArOoO ♪ Lucy & Mac ^^ ^^
so excited for you i just got a puppy and she is a handful so good luck with your little scottie
So happy to hear you’re on the hunt for a new Scot! Hopefully a new house hunt will present itself soon. We found our Roxy on rescueme.org. The family had a baby and it wasn’t working out for their 10 year old Yorkie (I’ll save my rant). We had our beautiful girl for 4 years and I wouldn’t trade that for anything. The rescue site is really good and the man who started, Jeff Gold, is doing many wonderful things on top of the rescue site and still answers his phone. Good luck with your search!
How very exciting for you☺
Rufus says good luck! You never know where you’ll find your Scotty love. Rufus’s Mama wasn’t looking and then he showed up in her life! Your new love is out there looking for you too!
You put a smile on my face.
I am so happy and thrilled for you with this news – I actually got happy butterflies in my stomach because I know the feeling you were describing. Yes, get on more than one list and network (kinda like getting a job). Also, don’t overlook rescue. We got our most wonderful Scottie from Scottish Terrier Rescue of Greater New York. A huge shout out and thank you to Erica Cerny and the rest of STGNY rescue! Looking so forward to reading all about your journey, and eventually “meeting” the new fur ball. Stuart will be there guiding you the whole way. 🐾❤️🐾❤️🐾❤️🐾❤️🐾