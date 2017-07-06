July is a good month to think about things. The year’s half over. The rest of the year is about to unfold. Change is in the air. For better or worse, you’d better settle into your seat because the world keeps spinning and it’s best to just hang on and see what happens. And hope for the best.

Our house is still on the market. No offers. And the world keeps spinning.

Our big future plans are on hold for the most part. And the world keeps spinning.

It’s time to get a pup. Remember these precious things? I think they’re about a year old now. Maybe two? Could it be?

Hard to imagine these little sausages growing into big, strong Scots. They’re so little! And precious! But they did. And they’re beautiful big babies. I think I saw them on Facebook today. They’re so happy. Their peeps are, too.

The Dad Peep and I can’t wait anymore. For something to happen. So, we’re on a list.

A waiting list. For a Scottie boy.

It took a lot of thought. Maybe too much thought. But that’s the way it had to be. Grief takes its toll in so many different ways. On different people. Differently.

Late last week, we took the plunge and asked a trusted Scottie fount of knowledge and experience for help and advice. Will there be a Scot pup in our home sooner rather than later? Maybe not sooner, but the answer is “yes”. At some point.

And that makes us very, very happy. We’re ready.

Maybe there’s a rescue for us? Could be.

Please stay with us as we travel along the path of this new journey.

As Stuart always said, “It takes a village with you people. The Peepstress can’t do anything herself. She needs some help.”

“Yes, I do little man. I need all the help I can get. So point the Dad Peep and me in the right direction, would you?”

Oh yeah, he already did that. ; ) And now, we wait.