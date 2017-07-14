Yes, friends, it’s time for Friday’s Foto Fun, but first, a little update and a note of thanks.
The Dad Peep and I are adjusting to our decision to open our lives again and welcome a Scottie into our home, which at the moment isn’t a home, it’s just a house.
I can’t tell you what that feels like. Making and announcing our decision was cathartic. Like taking the plug out of a full bathtub, lots of emotions and old “stuff” holding us back just went swirling down the drain.
Did I tell you we went to a psychic fair last weekend? Yep. Call us crazy, but sometimes one needs to get in touch with the universe to see what’s happening. My Tarot card reading resulted in a “green light” for us to move forward. The house will sell, yada, yada, yada.
AND, I’ve been directed to so many Scottie rescue organizations with fostered Scotties to place! Not to mention the Scottie lass who’s expecting in a few weeks, for which we’re on the list. I’m sure those little ones will go quickly. And that’s OK. We’re in a good place. We’ll stay on the list until next time if that doesn’t work out!
It’s all happening the way it should be happening. And the Dad Peep and I have you all to thank for the confidence, the good Karma, the support, the friendship and so much more.
Gracias. Merci. THANK YOU! Can you hear me ARrOOOOOO’ing at all of you? I’m doin’ it. Thank you my friends. It’s a journey and we’re glad you’re along with us for the ride.
And to our Angels Stuart and BoBo, thank you from the bottom of our hearts. You’re leading us down an exciting path. We’ll make you proud. Promise.
Time for some fun:
I’m glad you are on the way to make your house to a home … hugs to you, I know it is a bittersweet thing, but it’s good that you will open your heart again…
Thank you so much!
Psychic fair!! Yes… the universe is confirming from all possible fronts that it’s a go!
It’s true! It was very interesting. (We repositioned our St. Joseph statue this morning.) Thanks so much.
Good! I know several people that sold their house with the help of that statue…. funniest thing is one of them couldn’t find it after selling; they tried digging in several places to no avail.
Whoa! What’s up with that?
Your buddy Banks says, “in the meantime I know a silly 6 1/2 month old you can borrow. I need some rest!!!
CAN’T WAIT TO HAVE MR. SHERLOCK!!!! Banks boy, you’re the best.
I can feel your joy. Hope you do not have to wait to long for your bundle of Happiness to arrive.
Bentley
That is wonderful! That our joy travels. Thanks!
Sighs of relief all around the happy cosmic universe!!!
The planets and stars are aligned!
Sure sounds like some good news! Whooa
Lily & Edward
It does doesn’t it? So nice, as always, to hear from you guys. Thanks!
Need a bird?
THAT sounds like fun. Squaaaawk!
We are all behind you, praying, hoping and waiting with you on this new journey. How exciting, all that has yet to be revealed. It’s like reading a fabulous book that I cannot put down because we want to know how it ends! Keep the news coming!
McDuff’s Mom
It makes me happy that you’re interested! You bet I’ll keep you posted along the way my dear friend.
So glad you are moving on. Going to the fair was a great idea. Can’t wait to see pictures of your new addition.
I think I’ll keep going to those fairs. It was fun and relaxing. Thank YOU!
Ooooo – how exciting! There should be the patter of little paws soon!!!!!
Pitter patter puppy breath (or dog breath!).
Just keep us posted ! ArOoO ♪ ♥
Much rejoicing throughout the land!
Congratulations and good luck on your hunt. Or knowing Scotty’s they’re hunting for you! Can you post some of those rescue organizations with Scotty’s available? I know some people that would be willing to give homes too or to make their house a home with a Scottie