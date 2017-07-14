Yes, friends, it’s time for Friday’s Foto Fun, but first, a little update and a note of thanks.

The Dad Peep and I are adjusting to our decision to open our lives again and welcome a Scottie into our home, which at the moment isn’t a home, it’s just a house.

I can’t tell you what that feels like. Making and announcing our decision was cathartic. Like taking the plug out of a full bathtub, lots of emotions and old “stuff” holding us back just went swirling down the drain.

Did I tell you we went to a psychic fair last weekend? Yep. Call us crazy, but sometimes one needs to get in touch with the universe to see what’s happening. My Tarot card reading resulted in a “green light” for us to move forward. The house will sell, yada, yada, yada.

AND, I’ve been directed to so many Scottie rescue organizations with fostered Scotties to place! Not to mention the Scottie lass who’s expecting in a few weeks, for which we’re on the list. I’m sure those little ones will go quickly. And that’s OK. We’re in a good place. We’ll stay on the list until next time if that doesn’t work out!

It’s all happening the way it should be happening. And the Dad Peep and I have you all to thank for the confidence, the good Karma, the support, the friendship and so much more.

Gracias. Merci. THANK YOU! Can you hear me ARrOOOOOO’ing at all of you? I’m doin’ it. Thank you my friends. It’s a journey and we’re glad you’re along with us for the ride.

And to our Angels Stuart and BoBo, thank you from the bottom of our hearts. You’re leading us down an exciting path. We’ll make you proud. Promise.

Time for some fun: