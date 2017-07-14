Friday’s Foto Fun – But First…

Yes, friends, it’s time for Friday’s Foto Fun, but first, a little update and a note of thanks.

The Dad Peep and I are adjusting to our decision to open our lives again and welcome a Scottie into our home, which at the moment isn’t a home, it’s just a house.

I can’t tell you what that feels like. Making and announcing our decision was cathartic. Like taking the plug out of a full bathtub, lots of emotions and old “stuff” holding us back just went swirling down the drain.

Did I tell you we went to a psychic fair last weekend? Yep. Call us crazy, but sometimes one needs to get in touch with the universe to see what’s happening. My Tarot card reading resulted in a “green light” for us to move forward. The house will sell, yada, yada, yada.

AND, I’ve been directed to so many Scottie rescue organizations with fostered Scotties to place! Not to mention the Scottie lass who’s expecting in a few weeks, for which we’re on the list. I’m sure those little ones will go quickly. And that’s OK. We’re in a good place. We’ll stay on the list until next time if that doesn’t work out!

It’s all happening the way it should  be happening. And the Dad Peep and I have you all to thank for the confidence, the good Karma, the support, the friendship and so much more.

Gracias. Merci. THANK YOU! Can you hear me ARrOOOOOO’ing at all of you? I’m doin’ it. Thank you my friends. It’s a journey and we’re glad you’re along with us for the ride.

And to our Angels Stuart and BoBo, thank you from the bottom of our hearts. You’re leading us down an exciting path. We’ll make you proud. Promise.

Time for some fun:

About The Scottie Chronicles

The Scottie Chronicles began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. He passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty canine cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 10 years old in March 2016. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
25 Responses to Friday’s Foto Fun – But First…

  1. easyweimaraner says:
    July 14, 2017 at 9:52 am

    I’m glad you are on the way to make your house to a home … hugs to you, I know it is a bittersweet thing, but it’s good that you will open your heart again…

    Reply
  2. rjkeyedup says:
    July 14, 2017 at 10:01 am

    Psychic fair!! Yes… the universe is confirming from all possible fronts that it’s a go!

    Reply
  3. Banks and the gang says:
    July 14, 2017 at 10:03 am

    Your buddy Banks says, “in the meantime I know a silly 6 1/2 month old you can borrow. I need some rest!!!

    Reply
  4. bentley2 says:
    July 14, 2017 at 10:11 am

    I can feel your joy. Hope you do not have to wait to long for your bundle of Happiness to arrive.
    Bentley

    Reply
  5. nordhuesn says:
    July 14, 2017 at 10:20 am

    Sighs of relief all around the happy cosmic universe!!!

    Reply
  6. 2frenchbullys@gmail.com says:
    July 14, 2017 at 10:27 am

    Sure sounds like some good news! Whooa
    Lily & Edward

    Reply
  8. theguster says:
    July 14, 2017 at 12:15 pm

    We are all behind you, praying, hoping and waiting with you on this new journey. How exciting, all that has yet to be revealed. It’s like reading a fabulous book that I cannot put down because we want to know how it ends! Keep the news coming!

    McDuff’s Mom

    Reply
  9. Donna says:
    July 14, 2017 at 1:14 pm

    So glad you are moving on. Going to the fair was a great idea. Can’t wait to see pictures of your new addition.

    Reply
  10. WestScott says:
    July 14, 2017 at 2:49 pm

    Ooooo – how exciting! There should be the patter of little paws soon!!!!!

    Reply
  11. Sue Ellen says:
    July 14, 2017 at 4:47 pm

    Just keep us posted ! ArOoO ♪ ♥

    Reply
  12. Skyler Braveheart says:
    July 14, 2017 at 6:15 pm

    Much rejoicing throughout the land!

    Reply
  13. Rufusmom says:
    July 14, 2017 at 7:53 pm

    Congratulations and good luck on your hunt. Or knowing Scotty’s they’re hunting for you! Can you post some of those rescue organizations with Scotty’s available? I know some people that would be willing to give homes too or to make their house a home with a Scottie

    Reply

